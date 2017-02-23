Jewelry Studio Supplies From Places You Never Thought Of, Part III

Studio Notes

Home Depot. I love the place. A couple good jewelry studio buys there include all kinds of grits of sand paper, painter’s tape for applying to the jaws of pliers to prevent scratches; chemicals like denatured alcohol and acetone, and lots and lots of copper wire in all gauges.

But the best thing I have found is a cordless Dremel tool for $89. It’s a cheap, well-made substitute for a flexible shaft tool if you are just starting out as a jewelry maker.

P.S – try a local beauty supply for handy sanding sticks in four grits. They also carry cheap sanding blocks, all used for acrylic nails.

For more supplies from interesting places:

Betsy Lehndorff is a Michigan silversmith and has been writing for Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist since 2010. You can see her work at www.HubbardLakeSilversmiths.com

