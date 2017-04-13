Jewelry Studio: Create a Stump, a Great DIY Project
Studio Notes: On making a stump.
I think I saw this idea originally in Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist. My stump is a hunk of maple 30 inches high and 12 inches across, courtesy of a local logger. It’s perfect for hallmarking, forming, riveting and other hammering tasks, which must be done on a sturdy work surface.
When the bark fell off, I blackened the wood lightly with a torch. Then I punched holes in a leather belt, and used screws, washers and a cordless drill to attach it to my stump, creating loops for my hammers.
For the picture, I decided to dress up and put on some nice shoes. Can’t explain that.
Betsy Lehndorff is a Michigan silversmith and has been writing for Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist since 2010. Her latest article, Tube and Chain Necklace with Pearl, appeared in the March 2017 issue.