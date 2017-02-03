Jewelry-Making Projects to Love and Make Today

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Hearts, flowers, cupids. And my favorite Valentine’s Day gift — jewelry. Lots of jewelry! But you don’t have to wait for someone to give you the jewelry. You can follow your heart along your own jewelry-making path and make your own gifts. There are scores of jewelry-making projects available at www.interweave.com, many of them extremely appropriate for Valentine’s Day. Here are just a few of our favorites.

Heart Candies

Remember those great message candies you can get every Valentine’s Day? With pithy sayings like “Be Mine”? You can use metal stamps to add your own message to these fast and easy rings. Make them for yourself or your Valentine.

Messages in Jewelry Making

Nothing is more romantic that a delicate cuff. This one includes any stamped message you want to add. But even better, you can add Valentine’s Day (or any) charms to further personalize your piece.

Jewelry Making Projects with Heart Love

Yeah, you just HAVE to have hearts for Valentine’s Day. And these pendants are beautiful, easy to make, and inspired by origami. You can add a heart-shaped bead for an even more romantic look. Or change up the design and give the hearts your own spin. And bonus! You can actually order the Square Wire Heart Pendant kit which has plenty of square wire (Antique Bronze and silver) as well as Swarovski hearts — everything you need to make the pendants.

Quick! What’s the first color that pops into your head when you think of Valentine’s Day? Red, right? Then these enamel earrings are perfect. They’d make a great complement to any special red outfit for that Valentine’s dinner date. The pattern is added by acrylic stencils so you can vary it to any look your heart desires.

This project is probably my favorite heart-shaped one of all. Sparkly goldstone, sterling silver, a unique design — what’s not to love? It was also created by one of my favorite designers, Lexi Erickson. And I happen to adore bolos. They’re very special pieces with a bit of a southwestern feel. So if anyone is trying to think of a Valentine’s Day gift for me . . .

Check out these and other projects at www.interweave.com. You’ll be sure to find something that you love, too.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Karla

