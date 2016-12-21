How to Sell Jewelry: Tips for Home-Based Jewelry Businesses

What a dream to be able to make money doing something that you love to do: making and selling jewelry. Even if you don’t want selling handmade jewelry to become your full-time career, it’s gratifying to design your own handcrafted jewelry, offer it for sale, and for people to buy it! In our new free How to Sell Jewelry: Tips for Selling Jewelry Online and Improving Your Home-Based Jewelry Business eBook , you’ll get expert, manageable tips from successful jewelry business owners that will help you learn how to sell jewelry.

How to sell handmade jewelry is a question that I get asked very often, second only to how to price jewelry. The key to starting a home jewelry business is to decide what you want to achieve. Do you just want to make money selling jewelry on the side? Or do you want to start a home-based jewelry business? Then, do you want your jewelry-making business to be boutique-based, or do you prefer selling jewelry online–or both? After you’ve answered those questions, you need to know how to sell your jewelry to complete a plan of action for a successful business.

In our free eBook, you’ll learn how to sell handmade jewelry, make a profit, and have fun, all at the same time! Plus how to sell jewelry using social media (Twitter and Facebook), online (or in a brick-and-mortar store–yes, social media online can help you sell your jewelry in traditional stores!), how to price your jewelry, and what SEO (search engine optimization) is, and how to use it to your advantage.

Here’s a quick recap of some of the essential jewelry-selling tips and information you’ll learn in the free how to sell jewelry guide.

How to Sell Your Jewelry Using Facebook

Facebook is loaded with easy and effective ways to help you reach potential customers, whether you’re selling jewelry online or off, which Cathleen McCarthy outlines for you. It’s easy to share images and news about your jewelry on Facebook–you sharing with fans, fans with their friends, those friends with each other, and so on. You can freely share dozens, even hundreds of photos of your handcrafted jewelry, and nothing gets attention for selling jewelry online like great photographs.

How to Sell Your Jewelry Using Twitter

Your Twitter profile is an extension of your handmade jewelry brand, and Cathleen McCarthy’s Twitter tips will help you put your best foot forward using it, ensuring that you keep your Twitter (and Facebook) presence fresh and engaging to potential customers. Show the world that you’re a serious jewelry craftsman and tempt them with photos of your designs and news about sales and products–all of which equals free online marketing through social media.

How to Sell Your Jewelry by Improving SEO

Cathleen McCarthy explains the basics of what SEO is and how to use it to your advantage online, to increase visibility for your jewelry business. Learn what words to use to help potential customers find you and what to Google before you start. Will you use your own name or create a brand name under which to sell your handcrafted jewelry? What words should you use to describe your jewelry? Cathleen shows how to harness the power of the Internet to promote and grow your business.

How to Price Jewelry for Your Jewelry Business

The most heated discussions I’ve ever seen regarding jewelry revolve around pricing–fairly and effectively. It’s a very emotional process for jewelry makers, who’ve often spent hours–days, weeks, or months even–working on a piece of jewelry. When selling handmade jewelry, it’s one thing to make a sale, but it’s another thing to make a profit–and in order to make a profit, you have to recover the cost for all that time as well as the other costs involved in a handmade jewelry business, including materials and overhead costs. If you want your jewelry making to be a business and not just a hobby, you have to put aside the emotional attachment to your work. Suzanne Wade has tips and ideas for profitable jewelry selling, including a simple equation to help you determine fair prices.

Jewelry makers who succeed follow these useful tips. Every successful jewelry business owner knows the ins-and-outs of how to sell jewelry online, so what are you waiting for? Don’t hesitate, download your copy of the How to Sell Jewelry: Tips for Selling Jewelry Online and Improving Your Home-Based Jewelry Business eBook and you’ll be making money in no time!