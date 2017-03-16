Handmade Jewelry Business: Creating a Logo, Part II

Join Betsy for Part II of her Q&A with Peter Lehndorff, a 30-year veteran design professional.

Whether you design your own logo for your handmade jewelry business or have one made by a professional, here are more things to think about:

Studio Notes: The Simple Approach

Peter: The one mistake you don’t want to do is create something that is real complicated. Large or small, your logo should be easy to “get.” Simple. Black and white.

Q: What about color?

A: Color is fine. The colors you pick become your color scheme. Remember color is fine on a web site. But if you print something, like an ad, colors cost money. Also think about the feeling you want the logo to symbolize about your jewelry. Is your work classical, corporate, playful, feminine, masculine, romantic, homemade, vintage, recycled or some other style? Does your logo reflect that?

Q: How did you make my logo?

A: I made three versions. I started with the typeface, then a shape, then added an old printer’s dingbat, which was a little flower for the first logo. In the second version I added a duck and in the third version a deer inside a shape. I like it if people show me things they like. Not necessarily a logo, but a piece of art or a picture of their hometown. Then I do a fair amount of research, which is easier now thanks to the web. I give the customer a few choices and work with them. Sometimes something I do will spark a reaction, or the client can mix and match. Clients will know what they like when they see it. Although there are some graphic artists who only do one logo and say, “My way or the highway.”

TIPS

Some beginning jewelers use marking pens to add a splash of color to black and white logos on earring cards and business cards. It can be a charming, homemade look.

If you start with a multi-color logo, make sure the design also works in black and white.

The More Complicated Approach

What is the logo going to include? A shape? A typeface? A dingbat? What will the shape look like? Will it be horizontal or vertical? What will be inside or outside the shape? If there is text, what will it say?

Will the logo include a tag line? This is a short comment that crystallizes your work. Like, “A diamond is forever.” If so, let the graphic artist know in advance.

How is the logo going to be used? On a web site, in a YouTube video, on a large banner, packaging, a business card, an invoice, as a hallmark?

Do you want the logo’s components shown together as well as separated, so that you can use them individually? You might use the dingbat as a hallmark; on your web site the full logo and tag line. On invoices, it might be the dingbat inside a shape and your company name.

How much technical information do you need to know? Do you need a PNG, a TIFF, a JPG? If so, what size and resolution do you need?

Also, what size files and resolutions do you want your logos to be saved as?

I took the simple way out and let Peter do what he does best. He gave me three very different examples and I chose the one I thought suited my work the best and would appeal to the people I want as customers. I had him make one little change and love the design. He also gave the logo to me in different sizes and file types.

Did you miss part I? Check it out here at Handmade Jewelry Business: Creating a Logo Part I

Next up, Part III: How to use logos.

Betsy Lehndorff is a Michigan silversmith and has been writing for Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist since 2010. Her latest article, Tube and Chain Necklace with Pearl appeared in the March 2017 issue. To see Peter Lehndorff’s work, go to his web page at www.lehndorff.com/graphics

Get this issue of Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist in our shop!