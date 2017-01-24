Do you know what a boule is? Have you ever heard of a collet hammer? What's the difference between iridescence and luster? There are hundreds if not thousands of terms, techniques, and tool names specific to metalsmithing and working with gemstones, and we've compiled every one we could think of into this handy downloadable and printable jewelry-making dictionary or glossary. In our free eBook, Free Jewelry Dictionary: Crack the Code on Jewelry Terms, you'll learn about everything from abrasives to zirconium oxide and hundreds of terms in between.

"Sagenite? Pallions? Gangue? Have you ever come across these and other jewelry-making terms–with absolutely no idea what they mean? Well, we've made it easy for you!" says Karla Rosenbusch, managing editor of Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist magazine. "This dictionary of common (and not-so-common) terms for jewelry artists will help you find your way through the mysterious world of jewelry making. You'll never have to wonder what in the world 'adularescence' means again."

When you're reading jewelry-making tutorials and instructions and come across a word you don't understand, flip to your handy jewelry-making dictionary and voila!-—ou've learned what it is. When you're browsing photos of jewelry on Pinterest that mention techniques you aren't familiar with, such as mokume gane or repoussé, take a look in this free jewelry glossary and ta-da!—you're in-the-know. Students, folks new to the craft, and everyone who is interested in learning more about making jewelry or doing lapidary work, download your copy of Free Jewelry Dictionary: Crack the Code on Jewelry Terms and enjoy!