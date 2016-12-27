Crystal Jewelry Making Projects Make Your Holiday Jewelry Bright

Whether it’s lustrous silver or gold, faceted gemstones, or glittering Swarovski crystals. Here are some of the coolest crystal jewelry designs I’ve seen recently.

Crystal Bouquet: A Crystal Jewelry Making Explosion!

by Lilian Chen

Sparkle, color, flowers, and a dramatic shape make this design stand out at any time. Form 10-gauge copper into a bracelet shape then add a couple of loops to form the basis for this multi-seasonal bracelet. The Swarovski crystals add plenty of sparkle for the holidays, while the corsage arrangement gives it an extra special occasion feeling. The corsage effect also adds the whiff of springtime and warmth to come.

Tracks of My Tears Earrings: An Elegant Touch of Sparkle

by Aisha Formanski

Tapered shapes are among my favorites because I think the gradually diminishing form is just so elegant. Pear, paisley, marquise or teardrop, they all look so smooth and refined. These stamped metal earrings use teardrop-shaped sterling silver blanks and single, large, golden-colored teardrop Swarovski crystals that dangle and twinkle inside. The earrings swing gently from the earwires and the crystals swing in concert in the center from a jump ring attachment. This sparkling pair of earrings has plenty of movement to let them keep catching the light and an uptown look that is simply party-perfect.

Stamps & Sparkle Earrings: Like a Crystal Exclamation Mark!

by Aisha Formanski

These earrings offer a more contemporary take on Swarovski teardrops combined with metal stamping for a totally different but equally party-perfect design. Besides twinkling with practically every breath, the tiny Olivine colored bicones dangling at the top and at the center of the teardrops at the bottom add a dash of fun and seasonal color.





Sugar Plum Petticoats: Rings, Links, & Crystals



by Kerry Bogert

Not that you would, of course, but if you were going to wear only one piece of jewelry and wanted to be sure it gets noticed, I suggest going with a necklace. A necklace makes a statement front and center and all the way around. With such a pretty look and a name like Sugar Plum Petticoats, how could I not include this crystal and wire necklace here?

Wrap simple silver circles together to create the stylishly open chain, attach an assortment of Crystallized Elements using headpins, and finish off with colorful sari silk in an adjustable knot so you can wear it with any neckline. It’s lightweight but has a lot of presence. It’s a bit like three pieces in one: the lustrous silk closure that is comfortable on the back of the neck and will look fabulous if you wear your hair up, the large diameter chain links with their soft patina for contrast, and the focal area set off with dangling, sparkling crystals that will add just enough weight to make the necklace hang beautifully.





Crystal Ear Climbers: Modern Crystaliscous

by Lisa Niven Kelly

Trendy ear climbers make the perfect platform for lots of crystals and lots of sparkle. This design wraps crystal cup chain around the climber so you don’t have to set anything. Can’t you just see these winking in and out from under your hair in candlelight?

Knotty Earrings: Clever Twists and Sparkling Turns

by Sara Harden Oehler

With their long dangles, at this time of year this pair of earrings reminds me of Christmas ornaments but the design is wearable at any time. They’re fun and simple, easy to make, and the uneven lengths of the twin dangles set them just a bit apart from the pack — along with their sparkling crystal beads.

Slightly Slanted Ring



by Kimberly Newman

If I had my way, every piece of furniture in my house would be at some angle to the walls around it. My husband, however, likes things arranged in a more conventional, orderly fashion, so just a few things are set askew, which actually gives them more drama. After all, it’s being different that sets them apart!

I love this ring because the focal area is neither parallel nor quite at right angles to the four coils of wire that make up the shank — and that is another element that attracts me because it, too, is unexpected. The design is clean and simple and fairly understated, yet commands attention with its repeatedly split shank, asymmetric setting, and of course the row of crystals that will twinkle with every motion of the wearer’s hand.





Captivating Crystals Bracelet

by Michelle Brennan

What’s different about this beads-in-maille design? The Pacific Opal Swarvoski bicones lend a subtly complex hue to the piece and the bicones fill the space so well. What really gives this bracelet double-take status are the jump rings, made from square anodized aluminum wire. The flat sides and the finish make the rings as noticeable as the crystals caught within and between them.

Ruffles and Lace Bracelet

by Sarah Thompson

Shades of silver and blue just say sparkling winter night to me. Here is another bracelet that does just that from one of the premiere wire-weaving artists at work today. Besides its lovely woven texture and pretty blue crystals, this bracelet showcases the metal, with a woven strip running down the center and a line of lightly enclosed beads attending on either side.

And just in time for the holidays and the New Year, we’ve put together a special Sparkling Jewely-Making Ideas for 2017 collection for you. This collection holds more than 25 crystal jewelry-making projects including the Crystal Bouquet, Stamps & Sparkle Earrings, Crystal Ear Climbers, Slightly Slanted Ring, and Ruffles and Lace Bracelet . . . and many others besides, all at the special price of $16.99. Brighten up the shortest days of the year now with this brilliant idea!



Editor-in-Chief

Get these crystal jewelry-making projects, today!