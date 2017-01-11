When you think of wedding jewelry or handmade bridal jewelry, what comes to mind first? Pearls and diamonds, I bet—classic creamy white pearls that look stunning with wedding gowns and diamonds or diamond-like crystals that sparkle and shine for the big day. In our free eBook, Handmade Wedding Jewelry: Patterns and Projects to Inspire Beautiful Wedding Jewelry Ideas, you'll get three free handmade bridal jewelry project tutorials that feature classic pearls and sparkling crystals—a necklace, bridal earrings, and a cuff bracelet.

Each piece of wedding jewelry in our handmade bridal jewelry eBook can be customized to match any bride's color palette, and the designs are suitable for the bridesmaids, mother of the bride or groom, other special ladies in the wedding party, and even the bride herself. Handmade jewelry for the bride can be her "something new" or "something blue," and her bridesmaids would love custom handcrafted wedding jewelry to wear on the big day that doubles as a bridesmaid's gift and treasured keepsake. Get your copy of this tutorial and free handmade wedding jewelry projects just in time to create beautiful bridal jewelry to be cherished and remembered!

Sneak-Peek at the Handmade Bridal Jewelry Projects You’ll Find:

How to Make Bridal Earrings



Pearl and Wire Earrings by Rachel Savané

This stunning design gets its style from Scandinavian simplicity and attention to the functional aspects of a design. "When creating earrings, I do not hide the practical by sticking a post on the back or hanging a fabulous design from a prefabricated wire," Rachel says. "My earrings boast their curvilinear wire, which feeds through the ear and swishes back to add another dimension to the piece." Rachel’s striking wedding earrings are the perfect blend of form and function, contemporary and classic aesthetic for the modern bride who still appreciates a nod to the wedding tradition of pearl jewelry. Use soldering, basic fabrication, and polishing/finishing techniques in this tutorial.

How to Make a Pearl and Crystal Necklace



June Bride Freshwater Pearl Collar Necklace by Mai Sato-Flores

This aptly-named design is the perfect statement necklace to hold its own with a sleeveless wedding gown. Any bride, in June or not, would stand out with this bold circle of freshwater pearls and faceted topaz around her neck. Wrapped with wire to hold its distinctive collar shape and accented with a faceted quartz teardrop dangling in the front for a more formal feel, this necklace design by a fashionable New York jewelry artist takes handmade bridal jewelry to a whole new level.

How to Make a Cuff for a Wedding



Multistrand Pearl and Crystal Cuff Bracelet by Donna Kraidman

Memory Wire at its finest, this pearl cuff bracelet is accented with colorful Swarovski crystals that can be customized to match any bride’s dream color palette, made all in clear crystals for the ultimate in bridal bling, or accented with black crystals for a fashionable black-and-white Old Hollywood feel. It’s the perfect gift for any member of the wedding party (little flower girls included) because the Memory Wire creates a perfect fit for everyone. The design is classic and versatile, making it an ideal piece to add to a handmade wedding jewelry shop. And how much fun would it be to have all of the bridesmaids and ladies in the wedding make these during a fun-filled bridal luncheon or brunch? Memories in the making!

Whether you’re making jewelry for a special friend’s special day, for your own wedding, or have a bridal component to your home or other jewelry business, you’re sure to please the bride and her friends and family with such lovely wedding jewelry for brides in Handmade Wedding Jewelry: Patterns and Projects to Inspire Beautiful Wedding Jewelry Ideas.

Take these handmade bridal jewelry designs just as shown or customize them by working in a few crystals for a bit more sparkle, or substituting some white pearls with pearls or crystals in the wedding’s color theme. You can even size down the pearl cuff for the flower girl! You’ll find endless wedding jewelry ideas with this free eBook on handmade wedding jewelry for brides.

You'll be ready for wedding bells soon! (And if you're like me, you'd be happy wearing any of these pearlilicious designs any day, no wedding needed!)