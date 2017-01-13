It’s Tucson Time! 6 Tips for Attending the Gem, Jewelry, Bead, Mineral & Jewelry-Making Supplies Shows

Scouting Jewelry-Making Supplies and More!

Soon I’ll be walking the sparkling aisles at one of dozens of gem, jewelry, bead, and mineral shows in Tucson. And I can’t wait!

If you’re heading to Tucson soon as well, here are six friendly reminders to help you have a better experience shopping for jewelry-making supplies.

Budgets are Green in Tucson

Have cash on hand. Many vendors accept credit cards, but I’ve encountered some who charge a little less or even provide up to 15% discounts if you’re paying in cash. Remember, some vendors are tech-savvy businesses who can process your orders on their smartphones–but not all! You can find some fabulous cabochons and rough stone directly from the miner and cutter at a tent in a parking lot, so have cash for them and others who only deal in it. Plus, it’s best to have cash for small purchases that are only a few dollars–and you’ll probably be making lots of those bargain purchases! It’s also handy to have cash when you’re getting a bite to eat. In the past few years, I’ve enjoyed trying some of the food trucks that park outside a few of the shows; it’s best to have cash for them. You’ll also need cash to pay for parking (and tip the valets!) at some shows.

Take Care of You!

Drink water. I live in the humid South, so I’m not used to the dry air. I usually arrive in Tucson in the evening, and before morning, my lips are chapped. If you’re not used to a dry climate (or even if you are, honestly), you’ll need to make an effort to hydrate yourself. Whenever you see a water carafe or free bottled water, have some, even if you don’t feel thirsty. I’ve always heard that by the time you feel thirst, you’re already dehydrated. Drink up! Lip balm and hand cream are also nice to have around. I have a new humidifier that’s small enough for travel; I’ll probably take it along this year to have in my hotel room.

Pack two pairs of comfortable shoes. If you don’t have super supportive walking shoes, take two pairs of comfy shoes and change out mid-day or between shows. I keep an extra pair of shoes in the trunk of my car and change out when I go from one show to another–it really does make a difference to wear different shoes for awhile when your feetsies get tired.

ID Required!

Bring your credentials. Many of the shows in Tucson are wholesale only, so you’ll have to show a business license or tax ID to enter. Even some of the shows that are open to everyone have wholesale badges that allow you to get wholesale pricing (or you can show vendors your tax ID). Don’t forget your business cards, too, if you have them. Providing a card can save you filling out forms, and swapping business or artist cards with other jewelry artists and vendors you deal with is still the norm.

Plan Ahead

Make a wish list. Throughout the year, I keep an ongoing Tucson wish list in the “notes” section on my phone, to remind me of the jewelry-making supplies I want to look for in Tucson. When I’m working in my studio and I think, “I wish I had a _____,” I add that to my list. When I blogged about cameos a few weeks ago, I added a reminder to my list to look in estate jewelry booths for cameos. I usually just buy gems, beads, tools, and other jewelry supplies–I rarely buy or even look at finished jewelry, but this might be the year I find my cameo!

Create a show schedule. If you’ve never been to the Tucson gem and jewelry shows (and maybe even if you’ve been about 10 times, like I have), it’s hard to grasp how big it is, how many shows there are. I think if I stayed two weeks instead of one, I still couldn’t make it to all the shows, and it would take a month or more to see everything.

Time is Money

If you don’t have a month to spend, you’ll need to learn about the various shows and determine which are most important for you, which vendors you can’t miss, and where to find the jewelry-making supplies you want. Plus, some shows are very structured with set hours each day (and not always the same hours every day), and some are open late in the evenings on some nights. Make the most of your time by knowing where to go when, especially if you have a few extra early morning or late evening hours to spend.

You can find all of that information and much more in the 2017 Tucson Show Guide, a new, exhaustive guide of all the vendors and exhibitors, show locations and hours, shuttle information, events, show and floor maps, and what’s new this year, to help you plot your plan of attack and make the most of every minute you have in Tucson. Even seasoned Tucson attendees use the 2017 Tucson Show Guide to be sure they find all the gems, minerals, jewelry, beads, and jewelry-making supplies and tools they want from Tucson and to learn about new products being offered.

Instantly download the digital version of the 2017 Tucson Show guide so you won’t miss a thing!

Republished from January 2016

Save

Save