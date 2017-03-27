10 Things NOT to Do with Your Jewelry-Making Hammers

Open a jar of food.

Use it as a fly swatter.

Turn it into a cat toy.

Stir your drink with it.

Wear it as a very large earring.

Prop a window open.

Try to play your vinyl records.

Use it as a nutcracker.

Play the drums.

Decorate a Christmas tree. (Although, come to think of it, that could be fun. An all-jewelry tool tree!)

Here are some amazing things that you can and should do with your jewelry-making hammers! You’ll find them all in the pages of Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist.

1. Form!

See amazing hammers and other forming tools in “Cool Tools & Hip Tips: Forming Tools” in Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist, August 2015.

2. Texture!

Find out how in “Texture with Hammers, Punches, and Gravers” by Sharon Elaine Thompson in the November 2015 issue.

3. Rivet!



For a great example, check out Eugenia Chan’s “Riveted Lapis Pendant” from November 2016.

4. Stamp!



Jeff Fulkerson demonstrates with his “Stamped Bib Necklace” in the November 2014 issue.

5. Make a cool bangle!



Hammer master Bill Fretz makes the best bracelets. He shows you how in “Domed Fluted Bangle” in the May/June 2014 issue and “Hammer Formed Fine Silver Bangles” in the January/February 2016 issue.

You’ll find a lot more to do (properly) with your hammers and all of your jewelry-making tools in every issue of Lapidary Journal Jewelry Artist. Check out all of the back issues.

Remember — use, don’t abuse, your tools!

Happy hammering!

-Karla

