10 Green Patinas for Steel, Stainless Steel, Copper, Brass, & Silver
I know, it’s a wee bit cliché to talk about green patinas around St. Patrick’s Day, but I can’t resist! Shades of green can contrast beautifully with a variety of metals and really POP in a finished piece. Author Matthew Runfola has devoted much of his career to surface effects on metal and shares a wealth of knowledge on the subject in his best-selling book, PATINA.
Here is a sampling of the amazing green patinas that can be achieved on metal:
ON STEEL
1. Green Stipple Over Rich Black
2. Translucent Green with Dark Green Texture
ON STAINLESS STEEL
3. Green Stipple with Silver-Gray Striations
ON COPPER
4. Pale Green Over Masked Aged Copper
5. Blue-Green and Black Speckle
6. Blue-Green and Golden Brown Stipple Over Brown
7. Sky Blue Over Olive Green
ON BRASS
8. Dark Blue-Green with Dark Brown
9. Green over Olive
ON STERLING SILVER
10. Translucent Green-Blue Speckle Over Black with Silver
For the formulas to each of these patinas and hundreds of other surface effects, grab a copy of PATINA: 300+ Coloration Effects for Jewelers and Metalsmiths. It’s packed to the brim with step-by-step guidance to achieving the look you’re going for in a way that’s safe, effective, and long-lasting.
-Kerry Bogert
Editorial Director, Books