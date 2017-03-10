10 Green Patinas for Steel, Stainless Steel, Copper, Brass, & Silver

I know, it’s a wee bit cliché to talk about green patinas around St. Patrick’s Day, but I can’t resist! Shades of green can contrast beautifully with a variety of metals and really POP in a finished piece. Author Matthew Runfola has devoted much of his career to surface effects on metal and shares a wealth of knowledge on the subject in his best-selling book, PATINA.

Here is a sampling of the amazing green patinas that can be achieved on metal:

ON STEEL

1. Green Stipple Over Rich Black

2. Translucent Green with Dark Green Texture

ON STAINLESS STEEL

3. Green Stipple with Silver-Gray Striations

ON COPPER

4. Pale Green Over Masked Aged Copper

5. Blue-Green and Black Speckle

6. Blue-Green and Golden Brown Stipple Over Brown

7. Sky Blue Over Olive Green

ON BRASS

8. Dark Blue-Green with Dark Brown

9. Green over Olive

ON STERLING SILVER

10. Translucent Green-Blue Speckle Over Black with Silver

For the formulas to each of these patinas and hundreds of other surface effects, grab a copy of PATINA: 300+ Coloration Effects for Jewelers and Metalsmiths. It’s packed to the brim with step-by-step guidance to achieving the look you’re going for in a way that’s safe, effective, and long-lasting.

-Kerry Bogert

Editorial Director, Books