Yarn Spotlight: Lion Brand Yarns Heartland

In many parts of the world, winter is still in charge (whether we want it to be or not), but other places are warm. If you’re looking for a yarn that could be used in any climate, try Lion Brand Yarns Heartland.



This made-in-America yarn is great for any project, whether you want warmth or lace. It’s 100% acrylic, and before you discount it completely based on the fiber, you’ll want to consider it for the feel—believe me, it far surpasses some of the other acrylics available. Classified as a worsted, Heartland comes in 251 yard/142 gram balls in its solid colors and 230 yard/113 gram balls in its tweeds. Heartland comes in over 30 colors, so you’ve got plenty of options available.



Whether you’re a knitter or a crocheter, we’re sure that Heartland is a yarn you’ll want to add to your stash, especially if you know someone who is pregnant. Heartland is a great choice for babies, and we’ve found some great projects for use with this yarn.

If you’re a knitter, try using Heartland for the Cheyenne Mountain Monkey Sleep Sack and Monkey Hat found in knitScene Handmade 2016 (substitute colors #136-122 Grand Canyon, #136-113 redwood and #136-098 acadia).

If crochet is your craft of choice, check out the Warbler Rattle and the African Flowers Blanket in Love of Crochet Spring 2017.



Either project will work with Heartland, but you may have something else in mind. No matter what you decide to create, please let us know at #yarnspotlight!

We can’t wait to see your creativity exhibited in this yarn!

—Susanna Tobias

Project Editor

Use Lion Brand in One of Your Projects!