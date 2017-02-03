Yarn Hacks: Put a Pom-Pom On It!

You may have already seen our Yarn Hack on how to create a lot of pom-poms at once, so our latest Hack might look a little familiar. Don’t click away just yet—keep watching!

Since the first video came out around the holidays, we wanted to focus on what kind of holiday decor you can create with a lot of pom-poms. We wanted to give you some ideas about some non-holiday themed decorations you can create with pom-poms, so here we present to you an updated version with some fresh ideas!

Use pom-poms to decorate picture frames, create a mobile for baby’s room, decorate a gift, create bunting to hang up at home or at the office, or for just about anything! When in doubt, put a pom-pom on it!

What do you like to spruce up with pom-poms?

Happy Hacking!

—Hannah & Louisa

Interweave Yarn Hackers