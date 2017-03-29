WWDD: 5 Necklines to Show off the Municipal Necklace

If you are looking for a truly unique crochet necklace, look no further! The Municipal Necklace from Interweave Crochet Spring 2017, designed by Kathryn White, is a crochet necklace like no other.

It uses Lizbeth Size 10 Thread (distributed by Handy Hands) and a size 6/1.6mm hook, so the stitches are quite small and intricate. The necklace features a Romanian point lace cord and bullion stitch, two techniques you don’t see often. If you’ve never attempted a project like this before, I encourage you to give it a try!

If you put the work into making this incredible necklace, you’ll want to show it off. Here are 5 different necklines you likely already have in your closet that will show off the Municipal Necklace:

1. A Collared Shirt

The collared shirt neckline is great because it can be worn a variety of ways. To show off the Municipal Necklace, try leaving a couple of the top buttons undone so the necklace can peek through.

2. A Turtleneck

Long-sleeved, short-sleeved, or sleeveless: a turtleneck can seem boring if there is no necklace to dress it up. Make this neckline pop with this special project.

3. A V-neck Shirt

A V-neckline mimics the shaping of the Municipal Necklace and frames it perfectly. Try a basic V-neck T-shirt or a plunging V-neck (if your dare) for fancier occasions.

4. An Off-the-Shoulder Shirt

An off-the-shoulder shirt flashes a little bit of skin—it’s just edgy enough to match this cool crochet piece.

5. A Crewneck

A crewneck features minimal shaping at the neckline, offering the perfect contrast to the intricacy of the Municipal Necklace.

Which way will you wear the Municipal Necklace? Share your favorite with us!

Have fun styling this fun project!

-Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

Get the New Issue, Print or Digital