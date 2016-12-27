WWDD: Three Cozy Places to Decorate with Crochet Pillows

Coming at ya directly from Sara Dudek, Associate Editor of Interweave Crochet, What Would Dudek Do? offers up style tips for crochet projects of all kinds. Keep your eyes peeled for further WWDD? tips in the Interweave Crochet feed.



I loved the Pachamama Pillows designed by Nicoletta Tronci in Interweave Crochet Winter 2017. These pillows were made with bulky-weight yarn (Patons Uplands and Patons Classic Wool Roving) so you can work them up super-fast. The pillow is also reversible! The front features an intricate cable pattern worked from the center out and the back of the pillow is a basic double crochet. If you are looking to add a punch to your home décor for upcoming holiday guests, these pillows are just the ticket.I’m planning to make them for three particular spots in my home.

On My Couch by the Fire

I have a pretty basic couch in my home, so I love decorating with a range of different throw pillows. The gold and stone mix color of the Patons Uplands yarn suited the color of my couch and my tapestry wall-hanging so nicely. I can’t wait to cuddle up with these pillows by the fire this winter!



On My Bed

I love having crisp white sheets in my room so I can mix up throw pillows and blankets as accents. These pillows go perfectly with a striped blanket I got on a road trip and the wall hanging above my bed. It’s the perfect place to decorate with a set of matching pillows or, as I’ve done here, to throw in just one as the accent pillow.

On My Wooden Chairs

I have this awesome set of chairs that I keep by a bookshelf for sitting to stitch or read. I love the chairs, but they are very basic and in desperate need of throw pillows. The two different colors of yarn look great here and complement each other well. It’s the perfect place to have a matching set of pillows, whether their colors blend into your color scheme or pop out from it.

To get this pattern, check out Interweave Crochet Winter 2017. What part of your home could use these throw pillows?

—Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

