WWDD: Three Ways to Wear a Bright Crochet Beanie

I was so excited to design a project for our special issue of Crochetscene 2017! I made a beanie because I live in hats. Needless to say, I was planning outfits to wear with it as I was crocheting it.

The pattern calls for Manos del Uruguay Wool Clasica in heliotrope, a brilliant blue. Filet crochet and puff stitches create an interesting diamond pattern. If you’re unsure how to build an ensemble with this bright beanie or any other vividly colored hat, try on these ideas:



1. Wear it with the same bright color.

If your hat’s color makes an appearance anywhere else in your closet, you’ve got a great outfit. I found a similarly bright blue in this knit vest of mine, worn with chambray and dark denim.

2. Wear it with other bright colors.

Start off with basic jeans and a white tank, then start adding colors. A bright yellow sweater and bright red accessories pair well with this shade of blue. Bring the whole outfit together with a statement necklace that includes all the colors. I made this one (pictured) by wrapping strands of brightly-colored yarn around a thick cord.

3. Wear it with black and white.

If you want the hat to stand out on its own, make your outfit more simple so your bright beanie can shine. Pair a basic black-and-white shirt with black pants or dark denim and some simple leather slip-ons for a comfy outfit to wear around the home or office.

Any beanie pattern can be made in a fun color to liven up your outfit options. Try out this filet and puff technique with the Breadth Beanie pattern or get the entire issue of Crochetscene 2017. The magazine is packed full of fun patterns for apparel, accessories, home goods, and more!

I love this color and this stitch. What color will you use to make this pattern?

—Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

