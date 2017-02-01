WWDD: Five Projects I Wish I Made for California

I recently returned from a week in California devoted to the Interweave Crochet Summer 2017 photo shoot and a quick stop by The National Needlearts Association (TNNA) Conference. It was a packed week of wonderful crochet things—beaches, gardens, campers, and lots and lots of yarn touching.

But California was surprisingly chilly and rainy; I wish I’d made five particular crochet projects to bring along for warmth. The next time you head out for a chilly event, you’ll want these things too, so put them in your project queue.

Our trip began in Ventura, where I got to sleep out in a hip camper behind the Harper Point Photography studio. I wish I had the Basketweave Shawl from Love of Crochet Winter 2016 to wrap up in. This shawl, designed by Melissa Leapman, is pretty much a wearable blanket. When curled up in a camper with cool ocean air just outside, that’s exactly what you need.

We spent the first day of shooting in a beautiful garden filled with luscious greenery, beautiful fountains, and swings hanging from trees. While we captured that summer feel in the photography, it was still quite chilly, and I could have used an extra layer to throw on top of my clothes.

The garment I needed was the On the Fringe Poncho from Love of Crochet Fall 2016. Designed by Karen McKenna, this loose and roomy poncho is perfect for when you need just one more layer to be comfortable.

Our second day of shooting was spent at the beach. What a treat to admire the beauty of the ocean while getting some gorgeous crochet photos! Again, though, it was cold: if only I’d made the Beach Hoodie from Interweave Crochet Spring 2016! This tee from Peter Franzi features a drawstring hood, just perfect for keeping you warm on a breezy waterfront.

Then we travelled to San Jose for TNNA’s winter trade show. There I wished for the Sonoran Shrug from Crochetscene 2017 around my shoulders while wandering the show floor looking at yarns. This shrug from designer Linda Skuja is quite the showstopper with its diagonal fringe across the back. It’s also the perfect conversation starter when you are amongst a bunch of fellow yarn-lovers.

Finally, I wish I had made Nicoletta Tronci’s Tweedy Bag from Interweave Crochet Fall 2016. This cute and captivating bag would have been perfect for all my notes and yarn samples!

This was my first time traveling for a photoshoot and my first time attending TNNA. Now I know all the best projects for travel! What projects do you make for your journeys?

