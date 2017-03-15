WWDD: 3 Ways to Style the Urban Poncho

The projects in the recently released Interweave Crochet Spring 2017 are quite fun to make and even more fun to wear. The Urban Poncho, designed by Jane Howorth, is especially fun to wear and is perfect for spring as the weather begins to warm. Here are 3 ways I can’t wait to style the Urban Poncho:

1. With a maxi dress

The Urban Poncho is the perfect thing to wear over your favorite maxi dress. The best thing about making your own Urban Poncho is that you can plan it in a color to match a dress you already have or use it as an excuse to go shopping for a new dress, new yarn, or both!

2. With leggings and heels



I don’t know about you, but I hesitate to wear leggings unless I have a longer top to cover my behind. The Urban Poncho is just that: a lengthy top that’s perfect for wearing with leggings or tight pants. I love that long and loose tops are so popular right now. Take advantage of the trend and make a long poncho of your own.

3. With jeans and booties

Denim goes with so many things, and the Urban Poncho is no exception. For the perfect casual look, wear the Urban Poncho with tight jeans and leather booties, as we have it styled in the magazine, or try it with some looser-fitting boyfriend jeans. You really can’t go wrong with this poncho and a pair of jeans.

Now . . . what color to make it? I love the neutral gray and green poncho in the magazine—those colors would work perfectly with my neutral color–dominated wardrobe. If you lean toward brighter colors, make the poncho in a bold hue that will work well with the pieces already in your closet (perhaps a bright red or purple). And of course, white and black pair well with neutral and bright colors, if your wardrobe contains a little of both

We can’t wait to see what you do with this project! Which way would you like to wear it?

—Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

