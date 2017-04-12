WWDD: 10 Projects I Wish I’d Made for Yarn Fest

I love fashion shows, and the weekend of Yarn Fest I was lucky enough to attend TWO! On Friday night, I attended the Colorado State University Department of Design and Merchandising’s very fancy senior showcase, and on Saturday I went to the far more casual (and fun) Yarn Fest Fashion Show—a first for Yarn Fest.

The Yarn Fest fashion show was low-key and fun. Crafters attended a yummy dinner in the hotel ballroom and brought their favorite projects to show off. As Yarn Fest attendees entered the dinner, they filled out a form with pattern name, yarn used, and funny stories about their project. As dinner wrapped up, Lisa Shroyer and Anne Merrow read the information about the project to the crafty crowd and the maker strutted their stuff in their favorite project. It was such a welcoming crowd, I wasn’t the only one to jump in last minute and show off my newest project. There is a very long list of projects (mostly bags and shawls) I wish I had made to show off at Yarn Fest, so I better start making them now in preparation for next year.

1. Diamondback Tote

We all need a good tote bag to cart around our yarn, hooks, notes, and water bottle as we attend all the fun events and classes at Yarn Fest. This one is fashionable and fun to make. The Diamondback Tote uses tapestry crochet and features the fun geometric shapes that are so popular in fashion and home décor these days. (Designed by NT Maglia from Interweave Crochet Winter 2017.)

2. Market Bag

Have you heard about the Marketplace at Yarn Fest? Each of us on the Interweave staff could write an entire post about all the things we bought from the wonderful vendors at Yarn Fest (and all the things we wish we had bought). If you love the Marketplace as much as we do, you’ll want to make yourself this gorgeous bag to cart around all the goodies you pick up. (Designed by Tammy Hildebrand from Vintage Crochet.)

3. Shell-Gathering Tote

If you have far to travel to attend Yarn Fest, you’ll want a bag like the Shell-Gathering Tote; the bag’s smaller opening at the top makes it perfect for plane or car travel because things are less likely to fall out. Take advantage of the playful front pocket to store any travel documents you might need to have easily accessible during your trip. (Designed by Sheryl Thies from Love of Crochet Summer 2016.)

4. Sketch Set

This is a great project for beginning crocheters (shout-out to everyone who took our beginning crochet class—it was so great to stitch with all of you)! This set starts with the perfect cover for the notebook you’ll want to have on hand to take notes in all your classes. You can also make a fun case for storing writing utensils, crochet hooks, and other notions. (Designed by Sarah Read from Love of Crochet Fall 2016.)

5. Sunset Shawl

I regret not purchasing a set of gradient mini-skeins at the Marketplace—so many vendors carried them in such beautiful color selections. (I didn’t buy one mostly because I just couldn’t pick a favorite.) If you snagged a set, you’ll want to make this gradient shawl that shows off color transitions beautifully. (Designed by Laurinda Reddig from Interweave Crochet Summer 2016.)

6. Hammock Shawl

The Hammock Shawl is simple yet beautiful—it’s the perfect shawl for letting the yarn shine. If you’re expanding your yarn knowledge at Yarn Fest and taking up spinning or even yarn dyeing, you’ll want a simple project to show off your fancy yarn. (Designed by by Lisa Doherty from Love of Crochet Spring 2017).

7. Water Lily Shawl

The Water Lily Shawl is the project you want to make to show off your stitching skills. Shawls were incredibly popular accessories for wearing around the Fest and showing off at the fashion show, and the Water Lily Shawl was Interweave Crochet’s most popular project from 2016. If you wear it around the Fest, chances are you’ll make friends with someone who made the shawl too! (Designed by Lisa Naskrent from Interweave Crochet Spring 2016.)

8. Emergence Shawl

Popular projects at the fashion show included trendy fringe and beautiful beads, and this shawl has plenty of both! This project is so intricate that you’ll want to show it off, and people won’t be able to resist complimenting you on your on-trend fringe and beads. (Designed by Kathryn White from Interweave Crochet Fall 2013.)

9. Hypnotize-Spiral Shawl

If you want to bump up that high-fashion feel at the Yarn Fest fashion show, this is the project to make. This project looks like it stepped right off the high fashion runway and will definitely get a lot of ooh’s and aah’s from the Yarn Fest crowd. (Designed by Kristin Omdahl from Wrapped in Crochet: Scarves, Wraps & Shawls.)

10. Infinity Wrap

This pattern is an oldie but a goodie. Five figure-eight motifs are crocheted separately and then joined, the edging is added to complete the finishing. This project looks especially awesome in a variegated or gradient yarn, and the Aran weight means it works up faster than you might expect. It’s large and intricate-looking and is sure to turn heads at Yarn Fest! (Designed by Kristin Omdahl from Interweave Crochet Winter 2007 and The Best of Interweave Crochet.)

This list is just the beginning—there are so many projects you can make and show off for next year’s fashion show. What projects do you wish you had made for Yarn Fest? Let me know in the comments!

-Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

