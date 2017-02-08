WIP Wednesday: Sara’s Clematis Shawl

Lately I’ve been crocheting Dora Ohrenstein’s Clematis Shawl. It comes from the River of Stitches Cable story in Interweave Crochet Fall 2016. What a wonderful WIP! I love crochet cables, and I can’t stop making projects from this magazine.

You may remember I started the Temescal Cardigan a while back. It is still a work in progress. I finished the back and two fronts and am halfway through my first sleeve. The Clematis Shawl created too much excitement. I couldn’t put off the Clematis Shawl until I finished my cardi—you may be able to relate. Also, I needed a great travel project for TNNA and my photo shoot in California. The Temescal Cardigan would have taken up a ton of space in my suitcase (that’s my excuse and I’m sticking to it).

Soon I will have a house full of WIPs and no finished projects to wear.

. . but I think I’m OK with that.

The Clematis shawl excites me for a number of reasons. First, I love the combination of cables with open spaces from the many chain stitches. Dora juxtaposed thick cables with open space, which makes this shawl drape beautifully. Second, I had a gift certificate for yarn burning a hole in my pocket, so I bought a bunch of sportweight yarn from my LYS. I can’t wait to wear my Clematis Shawl in a burnt-orange color that I love. Finally, a shawl like this brightens up dreary winter months and transitions right into spring. It might be wishful thinking, but I’m hoping warmer weather will get here soon, and this project will have me ready for the weather either way!

The Clematis Shawl calls for Berroco Folio yarn, which behaves like a fingering yarn even though it’s classified as a dk/sport weight yarn, the alpaca content of the yarn makes it behave more like a fingering weight yarn (as mentioned in the pattern notes). Because I purchased a sportweight yarn, I decided to make the project a bit narrower and began with a smaller number of starting chains. The beautiful stitch patterns progress a bit faster in this narrower width.

Someday, I will finish both the Clematis Shawl and my Temescal Cardigan, and then I’ll be decked out in warm, stylish cables. What are your works in progress? Do you also start new projects before you finish your other WIPs?

—Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

Get to the Finished Object!