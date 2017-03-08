WIP Wednesday: Beach Hoodie

I can start a new project, now that I finally finished my Temescal Cardigan from Interweave Crochet Fall 2016 (pictures on the way)! My newest WIP is another design by Peter Franzi, his Beach Hoodie from Interweave Crochet Spring 2016.

Last month, I wrote about how I needed this hoodie for our photo shoot on the beach in “WWDD: Five Projects I Wish I Made for California”. Almost immediately after that post came out, Hannah Baker, editor of knitscene, asked if I could give her some crochet lessons so she could make the Beach Hoodie. She gave me the perfect excuse to start my own hoodie—it is easier to teach her while I’m working on the pattern myself!

The Beach Hoodie requires a fair bit of focus at first, but becomes more intuitive as you get familiar with the pattern. It’s worked from the top down with raglan shaping in joined, turned rounds. Count carefully as you begin the raglan shaping to increase in the correct places. Once you have markers placed in the necessary increase stitches, you just have to remember to turn the piece each time you finish a round. If you usually go around and around in the same direction (as with most in-the-round projects), make a big note for yourself on the pattern. Once you get into the flow of increasing and turning, you can stitch on autopilot—as long as you remember to count your rows! I’ve been bringing it to the office with me so I can work on it during meetings.

I love my sweater’s drape so far. Peter Franzi used a superfine sock or fingering-weight yarn with a G/6 (4 mm) hook. The hook is on the larger end of sizes typically used with such a fine yarn, so the stitched fabric lacks the stiffness and bulk of some crochet apparel. I can’t wait to finish this project! It will be perfect for the next photo shoot on a beach or for windy days in Colorado.

What project are you stitching? Show us your WIPs on Instagram and tag them @Interweavecraft.

Happy stitching to you!

—Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

