WIP Wednesday: Ame’s Half-Granny Square Shawl

Today’s work-in-progress is brought to you by Ame Verso, content director for our UK sister site, SewandSo. She’s working on Mary Beth Temple’s Half Granny Square Shawl pattern, and here’s what she has to say about it.

Even though I’ve been crocheting for about three years, I haven’t really progressed beyond basic granny techniques. At the end of a long day, I just don’t have the brainpower to follow complicated patterns and count stitches—but I adore the simple repetitive nature of granny squares, which I can now knock out without thinking. The dc3, ch1 action has become completely instinctive, and I’d even go so far as to say that for me, it’s meditative. I love the fact that I can enjoy the wellbeing benefits of this craft while I’m catching up with my husband on the day’s events or watching my favorite dramas on TV. For a high-stress, time-poor, low-skill person, it’s simply the perfect craft!

Because I need to keep things simple, I’m always on the look out for nice things I can make with granny square techniques. So when I saw this beautiful shawl by Mary Beth Temple, it went straight onto my hook. It was the perfect project to help calm my nerves on a recent long-haul flight (I’m not a natural traveller, and the in-flight crochet definitely helped take my mind off things).

The shawl is made using a granny triangle, which is literally half of a granny square. Mary Beth’s beginner-friendly granny square video demonstrates exactly how to start off, how to achieve the three corners, and how to increase by one dc3 shell on each end and two in the center on each round to keep the triangular shape. The shawl grows from the center back out, and you can just keep going until it’s the desired size—once you’ve memorized the stitch pattern, you don’t need to consult the pattern at all.

The result is quite a traditional-looking shawl, but the yarn choice can make a big difference to the end look. I loved the pastel ombré effect of the original but wanted warm shades in mine, so I chose Wendy Roam Fusion 4-Ply in the 2031 Heights colorway, which has a fantastic gradient effect. I’m also using a 4 mm hook instead of the recommended 3 mm, as I want to give the shawl even more drape. I can’t wait to finish it and try it on . . . I have a feeling that while it might be the first half-granny shawl I make, it won’t be the last.

Ame Verso

Content Director, SewandSo

