WIP Wednesday: Ombré Cowl and Fingerless Mitts

After weeks of making potholders to practice my basic crochet stitches, I was finally ready to choose my first real crochet project. The stakes were high. I didn’t want to choose something too easy (I’m chronically ambitious), but I certainly didn’t want to choose a project that would set me up for failure.

I’m absolutely in love with Marly Bird’s Cold Weather Crochet, and since Colorado winters certainly qualify as “cold weather,” I wanted to choose a project from that book. Flipping through gorgeous afghans, intricate lace, and creative cabling made me wish I was already more experienced.

“One day…” I kept telling myself.

I landed on the gorgeous Ombré Cowl and Fingerless Mitts. They initially caught my eye because stitches worked in the back loop only (blo) on the mitts looked like knitting, and I’ve been a knitter for ten years. I scanned the instructions and everything seemed doable. After checking in with crochet Project Editor Susanna Tobias, who’s been teaching me to crochet, I felt confident enough to take on this project!

Now, I’m a manic stash-buster, so I didn’t want to buy new yarn just for this project. I didn’t have anything that was ombré like the sumptuous Knitwhits Feia Handpaints Ombré Sport yarn that Marly used. I worked up a sample with Interlacements’ Irish Jig, in the Scottish Lichen colorway, and I loved the way the colors striped and pooled, so I went ahead with it. You can see how it turned out below.

My mitts are all finished except for the ruffled edging, and I’m a good way through the cowl. I am definitely crocheting faster and more confidently with every row!

I’m feeling pretty pleased with my rapidly-growing crochet skills. Soon I’ll be up for tackling the other projects in Cold Weather Crochet that I’ve been coveting. I’m particularly drawn to the Denim Infinity Scarf, the Thrummed Slippers, and the Cabled Shawl.

Kudos to Marly Bird for this fun and engaging book of crochet patterns. Whether you’re a beginning crocheter like me, or if you’re an old hand like my teacher Susanna, you’ll find a project you love in Cold Weather Crochet!

—Andrea Lotz

Social Media Manager, Interweave Yarn & Fiber

