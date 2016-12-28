WIP: Start Now with a One Skein Project

Our editorial staff is rolling back from the holiday break with plans to start projects, and finish them. We will be sharing this with you through our Wednesday Works In Progress – WIP – and hope that you will share along with us. Before we kick this off, we wanted to be sure and remind you of a resource that just may light a fire under your hook.

One-Skein Crochet Projects, our super accessible ebook, will get you to love the single-skein project. We already have our reasons – enumerated here by Toni Rexroat!

Fast

Single-skein projects are little. This makes them quick and frequently the perfect travel project or gift. These patterns are also frequently accessories. Accessories are my favorite gifts because you don’t have to worry about sizing. And for those of us with more WIP than we would like to admit, these fast projects are more likely to be finished-just be careful of that single-sock syndrome.

Feed Your Learning Jones

As we have discussed, single-skein projects are little. This size gives you’re the perfect opportunity to try a new crochet technique. Fascinated by broomstick lace? Try the Cables and Lace Broomstick Hat. You will have the opportunity to explore broomstick lace construction without being tied to the yardage of a sweater or afghan.

Cost Effective

Perhaps most importantly, single-skein projects are cost efficient. One skein of yarn is often affordable when a sweater’s worth would break the bank. This is also the perfect opportunity to create a luxury piece. The Diamond Lace Socks are shown in Kollage Sock-A-Licious which is a blend of superwash merino wool, silk, and nylon. It is a luxurious yarn, and you are more likely to be able to treat yourself if you only need a single skein.

We’re excited to get our WIP underway for 2017 and cannot wait to see yours! Shout us out on the @interweavecraft Instagram feed with #IWCrochetWIP, and show us how you are hooking through your stash.

Get Going on that WIP!