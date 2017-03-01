Wednesday’s WIP: Tales of the Mandala, Part I

Have you ever finished a crochet project and wondered what you were going to do with it? The intended purpose for some projects is very obvious—a sweater keeps you fashionably warm; a pillow cover provides a pop of color for your couch. But a mandala doesn’t have an obvious purpose. Yes, it’s a source of meditation and relaxation while you’re stitching it, but what about after? If you get stressed about the usefulness of this calming crochet project, you haven’t really come out ahead.



Fortunately, there are many things you can do with a finished mandala. In fact, the spring 2017 issue of Love of Crochet magazine features a list of 10 different ideas, such as a dream catcher, pillow, purse, rug, coloring page, and more. Since this issue came out, we’ve discovered one more way to use a mandala (and we’ll get to Part II of that surprise usefulness as a follow-up WIP soon).

Did you know that you can re-color mandalas to make them even more fun and versatile? When I started the Blackberry Winter mandala from Modern Crochet Mandalas, I decided to make it in one color. So, while sitting in a meeting at work, I started on this mandala. It was a pretty long meeting (why does that always seem to be the case?), so I finished quite a bit more than I expected, as you can see from the photo.

Why only one color?

Multiple reasons:

a) I didn’t want to take multiple colors to the meeting

b) I wanted to see how it would look in one color

c) multiple colors weren’t necessary for its intended purpose

I think it looks great in one color, and in my next WIP Wednesday post (not next week, but the week after), I’ll talk about what this mandala will do once it’s completed.

Stay tuned!

