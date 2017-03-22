WIP Wednesday: Ponytail Hats, Crochet Style!

A month ago, knitscene Editor Hannah Baker and the Yarn Hack Team taught us how to knit a ponytail hat. It’s a fun video for knitters, but I was left wondering about crocheters who wanted to tackle the hat. Hannah guessed that crocheted ponytail hats should start at the bottom and not at the top. It pains me to say this, but Hannah, you’re wrong! You can crochet ponytail hats top down or bottom-up.

Let’s work this!

Bottom-Up Hats

Crocheted hats are most often started at the top. For a ponytail hat, however, it is easier to begin at the bottom and work your way to the top, stopping 5 or 6 rounds before you finish the pattern. Pop it on your head to make sure your ponytail fits through the opening. You can pull out a round or two if you need more space or crochet a few more rounds if it’s too loose. Fasten off and you have a bottom-up masterpiece that will show off your ponytail!



Susanna Tobias, our crochet project editor, is in the middle of working the Atomic Hat, a bottom-up pattern. She’s using Freia Ombré Fingering Shawl Ball in Aurora with a D/3 (3.25 mm) crochet hook. The ombré looks beautiful with the cables and the color changes nicely lead up to the ponytail finish! She plans to stop on round 5 or 6 of the “shape crown” section and fasten off to make this pattern into a ponytail hat.

Top-Down Hats

These bad boys take a bit more work because some pattern alteration is necessary, but it’s not too hard to do!

To start, there are a couple of options:

1) Use a ponytail holder in place of a starting chain. The next part takes a bit of trial and error, but you can use your best guess based on the measurements of the hat. Choose a round of the pattern to start on, probably the 5th or 6th, and work that round around the ponytail holder.

Work the pattern until it ends. Voila!

2) Work a few rounds of the pattern before measuring and comparing the circumference of these rounds with the circumference of your ponytail. This will give you the exact size of the hole and let you know whether or not you’ll need to start further into the pattern. Once you’ve figured out where to start, frog those rounds, use either chains or foundation stitches to build a foundation row, and start the pattern on your chosen row.

Crochet on down to the bottom of the pattern and you’re done!

Try the Breezy Hat, the Cabled Spiral Hat, or the Honeysuckle Hat for fun top-down projects.

Have you tried this trending hat style, Interweavers? Let us know in the comments!

—Lisa

Crochet a Ponytail Hat!