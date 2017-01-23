We Love Your Crochet Choices!

Our Top 16 of 2016 were of course selected by you – our readers, subscribers and fans. We have had so much fun taking a look at what you liked during the past year, we felt compelled to choose our own favorites. From Dana Bincer, Editor of Love of Crochet, and Susanna Tobias, Project Editor on the crochet team – here’s the swag that we adore from the pool of items that truly sang in 2016.

Keep on hookin’ on!

Susanna’s Picks



Interweave Crochet Coloring Book: Coloring is such a soothing activity—I’ve always loved watching the colors flow across the page as I create personal masterpieces. And now I can do it with crochet stitch diagrams! Each page in the Interweave Crochet Coloring Book was created with love by our staff from the intricate stitch diagrams you’ve seen in some of the magazines. Use the pages to plan your projects or just color for fun. Either way, please come color with me!

Interweave Crochet Fall 2016: Whether you like accessories, garments, or new techniques, this issue has something for you. We commissioned top designers to create projects that we’re sure you’ll love to stitch. Featuring the colors of peacocks, the twists of cables, and the look of tweed, the 19 projects in this issue are just waiting for you. As I work through the projects in this issue, I’ll be sure to share them with you. I’ve already made the Rivulet Cowl and I can’t wait to choose my next pattern. Happy stitching!

Dana’s Picks



Tunisian Crochet Stitch Guide: 33 Contemporary Stitches, and the Ultimate Tunisian Hook Set: Since Tunisian is my new love (though I once hated it and made a list of 10 Things I Hate About Tunisian Crochet), I’m cheating: selecting two items and calling them ONE of my top picks.

Tunisian crochet uses special hooks, since the technique requires you to pick up loops across the entire row of your fabric. The Ultimate Tunisian Hook Set from Skacel is a fantastic choice for this fun technique. I was stitching with them this morning and reveled in how smoothly they worked in the fabric. The 8 addiClick hooks in this interchangeable set come with 3 cords (24″, 32″ and 40″ length), 2 stoppers, a leather case to protect the hooks, and a zipper pouch big enough for leather case and accessories. The smaller hooks (F/5/3.75mm, G/6/4.00mm, 7/4.5mm, H/8/5.00mm, I/9/5.50mm, J/10/6.00mm) are gold-colored metal hooks and the larger ones (L/11/8.00mm, N/15/9.00mm) are clear plastic with gold sparkles. Both types of hooks are a dream to crochet with. I thoroughly enjoy this set and know you will too.



Not only do I love Tunisian, I’m a stitch dictionary junkie. I can seriously flip through dictionaries for hours, daydreaming about the myriad projects and fabrics that can be made with their stitches. The Tunisian Crochet Stitch Guide is no exception. It showcases 33 lovely stitches in five categories: Basic Stitches, Intermediate Stitch Patterns, Lace, Textured Stitches, and Tunisian and Standard Crochet Combinations. Each section contains stunning textures—I’m so inspired by the pictures in the e-book that I’m itching to grab some hooks and crochet all the swatches. You have got to get a copy for yourself.

Celtic Cable Crochet: Another top pick of mine is the Celtic Cable Crochet title, in part because designer Bonnie Barker is one of my crochet crushes. Her Celtic cable designs are breathtaking and have made me swoon since I first saw her Gaithersburg Stole in Love of Crochet Winter 2014 . Her new book, Celtic Cable Crochet, is one of those titles that is a must-have for all crocheters. If you want to make beautiful cables, you need this stunning collection of patterns. The book has projects large and small: sweaters, ponchos, hats, mitts, boot cuffs, cowls, and a purse. If you’ve never crocheted Celtic cables, Bonnie provides step-by-step photos that explain how to make each type of cable in the patterns. (Bonnie also has a Youtube channel where she demonstrates many of these cables you see in the book.) I think you’ll love her work as much as I do.

Best Swag of the Year