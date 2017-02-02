Valentine Inspired Patterns We Love

Crochet tops—there’s something sweet and sexy about lacy little camisoles and shells that makes them simply irresistible. They look elegant layered under a blouse and seductive worn all natural as lingerie. I’m smitten with three such designs and am having a difficult time choosing which to crochet first in the name of Valentine’s inspiration.

The Midsummer’s Dream Camisole is sexy from top to bottom. It starts with delicate shoulder straps and picot edging along the bustline, transitioning to a filet band in the middle, then there’s a flirty filet edge along the bottom. This simple yet striking design makes me want to pair it with a pair of boy shorts or sexy cut-off jeans.

Mary’s Rose Camisole to Crochet Needlework Pattern combines two fun crochet techniques in a sweet camisole: filet crochet for the bodice and crochet ribbing at the waist. This elegant design will flatter my hourglass figure when I pair it with a simple skirt.

Lace takes over in the Petal Top Pattern. Eyelet stitches cascade over the bust like cherry blossoms, then horizontal bands of lace start at the waist and flare out over the hips. This top’s silhouette defines (or creates) the waist, so it’s flattering on most body types. I’ll wear this cap-sleeve shell with my skinny jeans or a pair of tights so the focus of my outfit is where it should be—on the beautiful crochet lace top.

These fabulous designs are so much fun, I want to have a mix-and-match party in my closet. I’m sure my friends can help me create three different looks for each top:

· Everyday wear: slip the crochet top over an opaque layer and wear with shorts or jeans. Choose a contrasting color for the opaque part, and your handiwork will really shine.

· Professional look: wear the crochet top under a dressy jacket as a stylish camisole. It’s perfect with slacks or skirt.

· Sexy style: pair it with sexy panties and you’ve got a sensual lingerie set.

These patterns originally appeared in different magazine issues. Pick up the individual patterns or the larger collections they appeared with:

Interweave Crochet Summer 2008 features 18 light and airy projects, including tank tops, accessories, and projects for babies. You’ll find Midsummer’s Dream Camisole in here.

PieceWork November/December 2014 is “Our (Nonscandalous!) Underwear Issue” with historical articles on fifteenth-century bras and Victorian patterns for undergarments. This issue features Mary’s Rose Camisole to Crochet Needlework Pattern.

Crochetscene 2015 contains more than 30 patterns. Its “Siren Song” story includes six sexy and feminine projects for your wardrobe. You’ll find the Petal Top Pattern in here.

—Dana

