Transitional Crochet Style for Changing Weather

Hot, cold, windy, rainy, sunny. Welcome to spring. A dramatic season full of unpredictable weather means dressing in layers and choosing items with more versatility. We have gathered together a handful of transitional, yet stylish projects that will serve you well during springtime, but can play pivotal roles in your wardrobe any time of the year – as long as you have a full grasp on the weather report!

The Seaside Dress by Moon Eldridge from Interweave Crochet Summer 2015. Ocean and sky, sand and coral converge in this on-trend chevron dress with scalloped hem. Worked from the top down, it’s stylishly comfortable to wear as your eye-popping base layer. Too cold for the dress to fly solo? Try a denim jacket, soft knit, light turquoise-colored tights, and a pair of camel brown boots.

The Nori Skirt by Jane Howorth from Interweave Crochet Spring 2015. Worked in one piece from waist to hem, this front-buttoning, A-line skirt has the appearance of a paneled skirt, thanks to post stitches. Inspired by the work of the mid-twentieth-century American designer Claire McCardell, this skirt incorporates the essence of her work: simplicity, clean lines, and functional decoration.

The skirt can go from work to casual. Change it up by pairing a nicely tailored white tee accessorized with a shawl. Not down with heels? This retro-edgy piece would look great with a pair of Dr. Marten’s – good for tromping around in the spring mud. Be sure and keep those socks pink!

The Lotus Sweater by Megan Granholm from Interweave Crochet Spring 2014. Yogis need a little coziness before or after a visit to the studio, and this drapey, twist front sweater fits the bill. Wear it over yoga pants and a tank, or layer it over jeans and a cami. A bit of waist shaping in the back balances the loose front.

This incredibly versatile piece keeps the chill away, but can also serve as the heaviest layer over a white cotton dress. Accentuate with elegant flats, and your Easter brunch ensemble never looked so good.

The Mercury Top by Jennifer Raymond from Interweave Crochet Fall 2015. This body-shaping top is a great transitional garment during the up-and-down of the mercury on fickle spring days. Wear by itself when it’s warmer and with a long sleeved shirt on cooler days. Simple colorwork in the yoke frames the face and creates flattering lines.

The Pink Zazzle Shawl by Yumiko Alexander from Interweave Crochet Spring 2016. Chains, single crochet, and double crochet combine to create a swath of lace, with the negative space creating a flower shape. The crisp cotton tape yarn blooms slightly during blocking to make a soft, light fabric perfect for transitioning from winter through spring to summer.

