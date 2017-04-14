Top 10 Pins for Spring Crochet Inspiration
It’s finally starting to genuinely feel like spring here in Colorado and that means it’s time for our crochet projects to switch gears a little bit. Light, lacy, and colorful is the name of the game for spring crochet, as we prepare for still warmer months to come.
Things are changing on Pinterest too, as they do every season. Here are some pins from our Pinterest account, Crochet Me that have risen to the top as crocheters like you have been seeking out inspiration for their spring projects! Enjoy, and don’t forget to follow us on Pinterest to always have a finger on the pulse for what’s new, trendy, and fun from Interweave Crochet, Love of Crochet, Crochetscene, and more.
Riverstone Cardigan:
Interweave Crochet Winter 2010
Barefoot Crochet Sandals:
Interweave Crochet Summer 2016
Textured Crochet Scrubbies:
Interweave Crochet Home 2015
Spice Market Tunic:
A Step-By-Step Guide to Tunisian Crochet
Monarch Wrap:
Interweave Crochet Spring 2017
Bright Blooms Crochet Afghan:
Interweave Crochet Spring 2016
Chestnut Wrap:
Love of Crochet Fall 2016
Petals Cardi Cover:
Interweave Crochet Accessories 2016
Urban Poncho:
Interweave Crochet Spring 2017
Sundance Dress:
Interweave Crochet Summer 2017
