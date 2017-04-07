Style Watch: Pantone Possibilities

After a long, drab winter, nothing excites me more than the pop of green that comes with spring. The yellow daffodils and pink tulips give me reason to celebrate the end of the snow and cold. Spring represents the anticipation of the sun and fun of summer. For me, spring is the embodiment of color. If you’ve ever passed by a field of wildflowers in bloom, it is a spectacular site to behold.

Where would we be without color in all aspects of our lives? Especially in the clothes we wear. Every year, designers and consumers alike look to Pantone for the latest color trends. This year, Pantone has presented us with several fresh and fabulous colors to choose from. Primrose Yellow, Island Paradise, Flame and Pink Yarrow are the colors from Pantone that stand out the most. Use these colors as a guide when selecting a yarn color for your next project.

Crocheters are fortunate that yarn companies do a great job keeping up with the color trends in all yarn types. When selecting yarn, color isn’t the only thing to consider for a spring garment. Choosing the correct fiber for the season is essential. Heavy woolen yarn wouldn’t be appropriate for a spring or summer garment. Instead, select a nice cotton yarn that is breathable and easy to care for. For this, I would recommend Malibu Yarn in colorways Turquoise, Citron, Cherry, and Tangerine.



Malibu Yarn is soft; lightweight; slightly textured and perfect for spring and summer layering garments. It is worsted weight and would work exquisitely with the Swing Vest. Designed by Doris Chan, this pattern is a fun, seamless, cap -shouldered vest with tons of drape. It would be ideal to wear on a cool spring evening out on the town. Pair it with a contrasting colored camisole, a wide belt, skinny jeans and a rocking pair of ankle boots, and you’ll be the picture of style.

Keep On Hookin’ On,

—Dana Leigh

Take a Color Risk on Your Next Project!