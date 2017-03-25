Is It Your Style? Which Crochet Styles Do You Love? – Quiz
March 25, 2017 | Author: Interweave Editorial Staff
Do you love it? Which of the 18 crochet patterns from the Spring 2017 issue of Interweave Crochet do you love? Take the quiz to let us know.
Swipe right or click thumbs up for YES (love it!), swipe left or click thumbs down for NO (not for me), and see how your picks stack up with our other crocheters!
This is a swiper quiz, swipe right for yes, swipe left for no.
Argyle Pillow by Deborah Bagley1/18
Blooming Tee by Natasha Robarge2/18
Floret Crop Top by Lily Chin3/18
Perennial Purse by Annette Hynes4/18
Sprouting Poppy Coaster by Jennifer Pionk5/18
Budding Headband by Dora Ohrenstein6/18
Urban Poncho by Jane Howorth7/18
Cosmopolite Bag by Dora Ohrenstein8/18
Citizen Pullover by Kabila Sri Ponnusamy9/18
Monarch Shawl by Kathryn White10/18
Capital Shawl by Juliette Bezold11/18
Municipal Necklace by Kathryn White12/18
Civic Shrug by Jody Witt13/18
Expansive Kimono by Jenny King14/18
Ample Cardigan by Annette Hynes15/18
Cascading Lace Cardigan by Juliette Bezold16/18
Unfettered Shrug by Robyn Chachula17/18
Unburdened Cardigan by Dora Ohrenstein18/18
Results
1
Urban Poncho by Jane Howorth
65
19
2
Citizen Pullover by Kabila Sri Ponnusamy
64
20
3
Capital Shawl by Juliette Bezold
59
25
4
Cosmopolite Bag by Dora Ohrenstein
55
29
5
Argyle Pillow by Deborah Bagley
54
30
6
Expansive Kimono by Jenny King
50
34
7
Unburdened Cardigan by Dora Ohrenstein
50
34
8
Unfettered Shrug by Robyn Chachula
48
36
9
Perennial Purse by Annette Hynes
40
44
10
Sprouting Poppy Coaster by Jennifer Pionk
37
47
11
Ample Cardigan by Annette Hynes
36
48
12
Blooming Tee by Natasha Robarge
32
52
13
Civic Shrug by Jody Witt
32
52
14
Cascading Lace Cardigan by Juliette Bezold
32
52
15
Budding Headband by Dora Ohrenstein
25
59
16
Municipal Necklace by Kathryn White
25
59
17
Floret Crop Top by Lily Chin
24
60
18
Monarch Shawl by Kathryn White
22
62
Get your favorites in the instant digital or print edition of Interweave Crochet Spring 2017.
Find Your Favs in Interweave Crochet Spring 2017
