This is a swiper quiz, swipe right for yes, swipe left for no. Begin! Argyle Pillow by Deborah Bagley 1/18

Blooming Tee by Natasha Robarge 2/18

Floret Crop Top by Lily Chin 3/18

Perennial Purse by Annette Hynes 4/18

Sprouting Poppy Coaster by Jennifer Pionk 5/18

Budding Headband by Dora Ohrenstein 6/18

Urban Poncho by Jane Howorth 7/18

Cosmopolite Bag by Dora Ohrenstein 8/18

Citizen Pullover by Kabila Sri Ponnusamy 9/18

Monarch Shawl by Kathryn White 10/18

Capital Shawl by Juliette Bezold 11/18

Municipal Necklace by Kathryn White 12/18

Civic Shrug by Jody Witt 13/18

Expansive Kimono by Jenny King 14/18

Ample Cardigan by Annette Hynes 15/18

Cascading Lace Cardigan by Juliette Bezold 16/18

Unfettered Shrug by Robyn Chachula 17/18

Results 1 Urban Poncho by Jane Howorth 65 19 2 Citizen Pullover by Kabila Sri Ponnusamy 64 20 3 Capital Shawl by Juliette Bezold 59 25 4 Cosmopolite Bag by Dora Ohrenstein 55 29 5 Argyle Pillow by Deborah Bagley 54 30 6 Expansive Kimono by Jenny King 50 34 7 Unburdened Cardigan by Dora Ohrenstein 50 34 8 Unfettered Shrug by Robyn Chachula 48 36 9 Perennial Purse by Annette Hynes 40 44 10 Sprouting Poppy Coaster by Jennifer Pionk 37 47 11 Ample Cardigan by Annette Hynes 36 48 12 Blooming Tee by Natasha Robarge 32 52 13 Civic Shrug by Jody Witt 32 52 14 Cascading Lace Cardigan by Juliette Bezold 32 52 15 Budding Headband by Dora Ohrenstein 25 59 16 Municipal Necklace by Kathryn White 25 59 17 Floret Crop Top by Lily Chin 24 60 18 Monarch Shawl by Kathryn White 22 62

Get your favorites in the instant digital or print edition of Interweave Crochet Spring 2017.

