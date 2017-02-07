POW: Silverlake Filet Shawl

This week’s pattern of the week is the Silverlake Filet Shawl designed for our exclusive Vickie Howell Kits. You can only buy these kits from Interweave, and you don’t want to miss your chance!

I keep a lot of crochet projects going at one time: a new and challenging project where I need to concentrate because I want to learn something new; then I want a simpler project that I can work on when friends come over or I’m caught up in a movie. The Silverlake Filet Crochet Shawl definitely fits my need for relaxing, meditative stitching. It’s worked straight with no shaping; the same two rows repeat throughout the length of the project.



A beginning crocheter learning the half double crochet (hdc) stitch or the treble crochet (tr) stitch will get lots of chances to practice.

If you’re new to the filet technique, Silverlake will walk you through it. Typically, the historic technique of filet crochet builds a grid with double crochet (dc) stitches and chain (ch) stitches. Additional double crochets fill in some of the open spaces, creating a motif (say, a rosebud) or a repetitive pattern.

In this shawl pattern, Vickie Howell enlarged the filet grid and left the open spaces for an “exploded” filet look. Once you work the Silverlake Shawl, you’ll find it easier to tackle more intricate filet projects—you’ll know the stitches and can better visualize how a chart will turn out. Vickie made another break from tradition in choosing her yarn. Where “traditional” filet uses white cotton crochet thread, Vickie chose the exquisite Schoppel Wolle Zauberball Crazy. Colors will shift as you crochet, sometimes subtly and sometimes boldly.

Treat yourself to a lovely shawl that dresses up any outfit and drives away the chill on a cool night.

This pattern is available as an individual pattern download or as part of a kit that includes two skeins of Zauberball Crazy.

Happy stitching!

—Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

