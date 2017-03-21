POW: Hi-Fi Hat

When Crochetscene 2017 came out, I added several of the designs to my running list of projects I want to make. Ever since then, I’ve been trying to work other things off the list so I could get to these projects. Now that the weather is turning warmer, I’ve finally gotten around to the Crochetscene 2017 section of the list, and, of course, the first project on my list is the Hi-Fi Hat! It seems that Murphy’s Law can play a part in crochet lists as well as everyday life, but fortunately, I can work this project on and off my hook quickly!

Created by the issue’s guest editor, Vickie Howell, the Hi-Fi Hat is a quick and easy project that’s perfect for the long winter months. The double crochet cross stitches give the hat a great texture, and the super bulky yarn keeps the openness of the fabric from allowing cold air to reach your ears! It’s shown in the magazine as a slouchy hat, but I envision pulling it snug over my head and turning up the brim for an extra layer of warmth. Talk about versatility!

I just can’t wait to make this hat, and especially appreciate the fact that I can buy just the pattern or I can buy a kit that includes everything I need to make the hat (yarn, pompom, and a copy of Crochetscene 2017).

Project Details

Finished Size 20″ circumference and 101/2″ long.

Yarn Cascade Yarns Magnum (100% Peruvian Highlands wool; 123 yd [112 m]/8¾ oz [250 g]; CYCA #6): #0050 black, 1 hank.

Hook Size 12.0 mm (see Notes). Adjust hook size if necessary to obtain correct gauge.

Notions Yarn needle; Bernat® Faux Fur Pompom



Gauge 4 sts and 2 rows = 21/2″ in dc.

How is your project list coming along? Are you hitting your winter projects now that the weather’s getting warmer? If so, do you continue working in order or do you change things up?

Let us know in the comments!

Happy crocheting!

—Susanna

The Hi-Fi Hat & Crochetscene