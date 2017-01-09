POW: Herringbone Ruana

This week’s pattern of the week is the Herringbone Ruana designed by Annette Hynes from Interweave Crochet Winter 2017. Trend alert—ponchos and ruanas are back, hip to wear, and the coziest crochet accessory this winter!

This easy-to-crochet ruana looks far more complicated than it is. Crochet a series of ten strips in a chevron pattern; a chunky yarn (Universal Yarn Deluxe Chunky) and a big hook (size L/11/8 mm) work up quickly. Then join the strips with a worsted-weight yarn and a smaller hook (Universal Yarn Deluxe Worsted and a size H/8/5 mm hook) for a smooth and polished look. There is no armhole or neck shaping—just leave two of the strips unjoined at the front.

If the color changing technique looks intimidating, fear not! The magazine includes a diagram with clear instructions about the number of rows to make in each color and how to assemble one strip to the next. Even beginning crocheters can customize or add more colors to suit their wardrobe needs. Try adding more than the required three colors or making it in a single hue to suit your aesthetic needs.

Dramatic tassels finish off the points in front and back, giving the ruana some weight for a beautiful drape. Tassels add a fun boho feel, but if that’s not your style, use pom-poms or beads to give it a different look.

The crocheted Ruana is the perfect project to make (and wear) on those cozy evenings when you want to cuddle up by the fire and crochet the night away. Then you’ve got the perfect cuddly accessory to toss on at home or over your winter coat for those extra chilly days. Match this cozy accessory to multiple winter layering schemes.

Where will you wear your Herringbone Ruana this winter? What colors will you make it in?

—Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

Explore the full issue!