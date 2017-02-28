POW: Hammock Shawl by Lisa Doherty

I love all of the patterns in our newest issue of Love of Crochet! So many of them look like such fun to make, it’s difficult to pick just one as Pattern of the Week. This time, I’ve chosen Lisa Doherty’s Hammock Shawl. If only I could FINISH a project each week—I can’t wait to wear this cute crochet shawl!

The Hammock Shawl’s simplicity makes it perfect project to accompany a podcast or TV show: once you get going, the pattern requires very little concentration. Just remember to tick off the rows as you go and count your chain stitches as you make them. If you are a beginning crocheter searching for your first shawl project, you’ve found it! As long as you are familiar with chains, single crochets, and double crochets, you can make this shawl. But simple doesn’t mean unfashionable—you will be proud to show off your finished shawl with dressy outfits and casual wear.

The Hammock Shawl also has tremendous potential for alteration or manipulation. Worked from the top, it gets wider through a simple increase sequence. To make a longer shawl, simply add more rows and continue the established increase method. (Since the pattern as written uses most of the two hanks of Mrs. Crosby Satchel, purchase an extra hank of yarn if you plan to make a longer shawl.)

Project Details

Finished Size: About 17″ tall and 63″ wide across bottom edge.

Yarn: Mrs. Crosby Satchel (100% superwash merino wool; 370 yd [338 m]/3 ½ oz [100 g]; vintage port, 2 hanks.

Hook: Size G/6 (4mm) crochet hook. Adjust hook size if necessary to obtain gauge.

Notions: Yarn needle.

Gauge: 6 ch-4 sps and 6 sc and 14 rows = 4”

For more ideas on how to wear your shawl, check out 5 Ways to Wear a Crochet Shawl. How will you wear this shawl? What color will you make it in?

—Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

