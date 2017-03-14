POW: Carnation Top by Rebecca Velasquez

This week’s Project of the Week is the Carnation Top from Love of Crochet Spring 2017, designed by Rebecca Velasquez. The Carnation Top sports lacy chevrons that mimic the fringed petals of a carnation. Worked in double crochet and chains, this elegant tee will brighten your spring wardrobe.



There are some things you should keep in mind while working this truly unique pattern. The front is worked on its own, giving you plenty of opportunity to play with the fun open patterning stitches that expand out diagonally from the shoulder. When working these open stitches, be sure to work your double crochet stitches directly in the chain stitches themselves rather than the chain spaces; this will keep the double crochet stitches in place and evenly spread out so they don’t get pulled to one side of the large chain spaces. The back is worked in basic double crochet with shaping for the shoulder.

As with most crochet projects that include open stitches, it is very important to block this piece. For best results, lightly wet-block the pieces before seaming them together. This will help the piece lay flat, and the stitches will line up better when you start to seam.

Carnation Top Pattern Details

Finished Size: 33 (34½, 37½, 41, 45, 51, 53)” bust circumference. Sample shown measures 34½”, modeled with 3″ ease.

Yarn: Juniper Moon Farm Zooey (distributed by Knitting Fever) (60% cotton, 40% linen) 284 yd [260 m]/3½ oz [100 g]) #16 sloop, 3 (3, 3, 4, 4, 5, 5) balls.

Hook: Size F/5 (3.75mm). Adjust hook size if necessary to obtain correct gauge.

Notions: Yarn needle; removable stitch markers (m).

Gauge: 20 sts and 10 rows = 4″ in dc, blocked.

The Carnation Top is so fun and unique—I can’t wait to wear it this spring! How about you?

Happy stitching!

-Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

