POW: Capital Shawl

Juliette Bezold’s Capital Shawl from Interweave Crochet Spring 2017 is the perfect project for mixing a solid yarn with a variegated. It can be very difficult to find a crochet pattern that truly shows off a variegated yarn: often the variegation can distract from a beautiful open-stitch pattern or the colors can pool in an odd way when doing a more solid stitch.

The Capital Shawl combines a semi-solid color for the denser stitches and a variegated for stripes and lace edging. It truly is the perfect combination. Malabrigo Yarn’s Mechita is a wonderful yarn for choosing semi-solids and variegates that work in partnership with one another. You might have to make a few of these shawls to try out all of Malabrigo’s luscious color combinations.

Starting the Capital Shawl can be a little confusing, hence its three-dot rating. But, as with most patterns, once you get going, it gets much easier. The pattern begins by working a strip in the semi-solid yarn with a series of single crochet and chain stitches. Then, you hold that loop with a stitch marker and attach the variegated in a different corner. With the variegated yarn, you work a corner up the edge of the strip and then work a full row across the semi-solid strip. Place a marker in the variegated and switch back to working in the semi-solid. The continuous switching between the semi-solid and the variegated is what creates the pattern.

If all that sounds confusing, never fear! There is a wonderful stitch diagram with the pattern that allows you to visualize the switching between the yarns. Once you get into the rhythm, you’ll have a beautifully unique shawl that combines stripes and edging into one awesome piece.



Pattern Details

Finished Size: 75″ wide (tip to tip) and 24″ deep (widest point).

Yarn: Malabrigo Yarn Mechita (100% superwash merino; 420 yd [384m]/3.5 oz [100 g]) #MTA063 natural (MC), #MTA850 archangel (CC), 1 hank each.

Hook: Size F/5 (3.75 mm). Adjust hook size if necessary to obtain correct gauge.

Notions: Yarn needle; locking st markers (m).

Gauge: 22 sts and 12 rows =4″ in linen stitch patt after heavy blocking.

*Post-blocking gauge for this shawl varies over its length, as it is blocked aggressively on a curve. Stated gauge is an average.

—Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

