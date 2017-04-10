It’s here—the Patternworks 2017 Spring/Summer Catalog!

Though we have some lingering snow here in New Hampshire, elsewhere in the northern hemisphere, you may be seeing the early signs of spring and getting inspired to begin some warm-weather projects.

We have 3 brand-new, exclusive patterns designed by Alison Green, featuring 2 new yarns from Berroco:

The Sordello Scarf, shown above in the banner image, features Remix Light, a 100% recycled DK-weight yarn with a beautiful tweedy look. Modern Cotton DK, a silky-soft blend of Pima cotton and Modal rayon, works beautifully with the Ademar Cardigan. Castelloza Shawl.

All 3 of these patterns are available exclusively as PDF downloads.

One of the best parts of my job is getting to see, touch, and swatch with new yarns that land on my desk, as well as reviewing new patterns and books to feature in the catalog. It can be a bit overwhelming at times, too—like when I’m writing product descriptions while mentally adding to my already-too-long project queue! I’d love to knit every project shown on our Shibui spread, featuring 3 new yarns: Reed, Lunar, and Twig. But I think I’ve narrowed down my favorite next project to the Athens Tank . . . or maybe the Siena Cardigan.

As summer approaches, our thoughts turn to linen—particularly Louet’s Euroflax Sport, and we’ve just added 9 beautiful patterns that feature it. It’s quite possible the Ixtapa Tunic or Hermosa Tee (or maybe both) will end up on my needles at some point.

Crocheters, there are some terrific yarns and projects for you as well! Berroco’s slinky, shimmery Mykonos yarn is back again with a new booklet that includes 2 crochet projects: the Maipo Shawl and the Olca Cowl. And who could resist the flirty fringe on Heather Walpole’s Bohemian Grove Cowl, featuring Ewe So Sporty 100% superwash merino? If you’re looking for a great beach cover-up, the Crocheted Wrap Cardigan from Bergère de France’s Le Wooling: Coton Satiné special issue could be next on your hook.

Knitters and crocheters can all appreciate good tools. Lykke’s fabulous new Driftwood interchangeable needle set features smooth and lightweight birch-wood needle tips with nicely tapered points. Unlike most interchangeable sets, this one includes larger tips—up to size U.S. 17 (12 mm)—for super-bulky yarns! And with summer vacations coming up, you’ll want to be ready to take your projects with you.

Walker’s zip-close see-through Mesh Gusset Cases are available in 2 sizes: large to hold a small to medium project, and small for your essential tools and notions. We also love Della Q’s set of 3 Columbia Print Mesh & Cotton Zip Pouches that coordinate perfectly with the Tess Yarn Caddy in the same fabric. You’ll also need to keep those must-have notions handy in your project bag, so check out The Knitting Zone’s Accessory Gift Tin, which comes filled with stitch markers, point protectors, snips, and a row counter.

Go ahead, flip through our online catalog, pick out your favorites, and let us know what inspires you!

-Lynne Lounsbury

Catalog Merchant, Patternworks

