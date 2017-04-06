Outspiration: Spring Blooms and Crochet Flowers

Spring is here! It’s time to pack away your fluffy wools, cabled sweaters, and big projects and make something to welcome the sunshine. For me, that means flowers. Crochet flowers are the best flowers, in my opinion. I’m most inspired to make them during this magical season when the leaves slowly return to the trees, the days get longer, and the weather warms just enough that I can spend my weekends out on the back porch with a crochet hook and cool beverage in hand. I love the collection of patterns in the Spring Blooms story from Interweave Crochet Spring 2017 for so many reasons, but mostly because there is nothing better than making projects inspired by the outdoors while spending time outdoors!

The Spring Blooms story is inspired by the poppy flower, whose bold color is a welcome sight after a long gray winter. Five fantastic projects explore a range of techniques in creating this radiant red bloom: two tops, a purse, a headband, and a coaster. They span a range of skill levels and techniques, and there is something special about each one.

The Blooming Tee by Natasha Robarge features a crochet poppy stitched into the front of the top using the intarsia technique. I love playing with color changes in crochet, and I rarely see intarsia patterning so captivating that I’m motivated to wind my yarn into separate balls to make the technique work. This poppy is large, impactful, and natural looking—it’s the perfect statement piece for your spring wardrobe.

The second top in the Spring Blooms story is the Floret Crop Top, designed by Lily Chin. It is a top-down, two-color Tunisian raglan worked in the round. This is the perfect top to take on if you are ready for a crochet challenge. The repetitive squares in this top are reminiscent of a field of poppies and are created using Lily’s two-color Tunisian in-the-round technique.

Three smaller projects round out the Spring Blooms collection. The Perennial Purse by Annette Hynes features Tunisian stitches as well as a crochet poppy that serves as a buttonhole. The Sprouting Poppy Coaster by Jennifer Pionk is the perfect project for beginners, while Dora Ohrenstein’s Budding Headband features a beautiful crochet poppy worked in one piece without cutting the yarn.

The Spring Blooms designs are not the only projects in this issue that are inspired by the outdoors: you’ll find crochet flowers attached to bags or worked into motifs or lace throughout the issue. There is even a filet crochet shawl made to look like a butterfly! All of the projects in the Spring 2017 issue of Interweave Crochet are sure to inspire a spring state of mind, so grab your yarn, your hook, and that beverage and head outside for some stitching in the sun.

Which project will you work up first?

Happy warm-weather stitching to you!

-Sara Dudek

Associate Editor, Interweave Crochet

Get to Work on Spring-Themed Projects!