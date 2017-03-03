Trend Watch: Not Your Granny’s Garments

I’m always looking for fun ways to incorporate the latest fashion trends into my crochet projects. When looking for fashion inspiration, I look to New York Fashion Week. Held every February, this year’s spring collections were a treasure trove of inspirational looks that could very easily be translated into fabulous crochet garments.

A trend in the collections that especially struck me were the stripes. Nearly every designer, from Tommy Hilfiger to Banana Republic, had stripes in their spring collections. My favorite was a sleeveless striped column dress by Rosie Assoulin (above image, far left). Finding a pattern to turn this trend into a fabulous fashion forward crochet project was a cinch!

For instance, consider the Aslant Skirt from Interweave Crochet, Fall 2014, Annastasia Cruz’s classic A-line skirt represents the stripes trend beautifully. The colors shown on the model are too muted to be on trend, and the yarn listed is discontinued. Never fear! There is a solution to that problem.

I recommend using Cascade Tangier yarn in the Geometric, Fantasy, or Seas color variations. This yarn contains: Silk (50%), 17% Acrylic, 17% Synthetic, 16% Cotton. Each ball is 3.5 oz. For each ball of the original yarn you will need 1 ball of this. The gauge on this yarn should be the same as the original, but always make a swatch to be sure.

Whether you’re crocheting for yourself or for someone else, always keep in mind what is trendy and fresh. Nobody wants to be seen in a frumpy colorless sweater or a hideously overworked scarf. Make people things they actually want to wear! Or better yet, teach someone else how to crochet, and you can both enjoy the fun of creating your own wardrobes.

Keep On Hooking On,

—Dana Leigh

Header Image: Far left image depicts Rosie Assoulin’s Ready to Wear Spring Summer 2017 Presentation at New York Fashion Week. (Photo Credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho | Getty) Center Photo: Joseph Altuzarra debuted his SS17 collection at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week. Once again, stripes took center stage. (Photo Credit: Kate Warren for The Washington Post | Getty)

Crochet Trend Watch: We’ve Got You Covered