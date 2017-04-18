POW: The Water Lily Shawl

A Must-Make Project + the Perfect Yarn = Stitching Excitement!

Have you ever had a project that you really wanted to make, but you had to wait for the perfect time and yarn? Well, that was me with the Water Lily Shawl by Lisa Naskrent. This shawl has been waiting for me to make it ever since it was published in the Interweave Crochet Spring 2016 birthday issue. Now, after almost a year in my project queue, I think it’s finally time, and I actually have the perfect yarn!

This pattern calls for one hank (yes, just one) of laceweight yarn. I had to read this twice in the materials section of the pattern because I expected this shawl to need multiple hanks of expensive laceweight yarn that would break the bank. To my great surprise and pleasure, that is not the case.. So, which yarn did I choose? Well, for this project, despite the fact that the original was worked in a solid, I decided to go with one that is decidedly variegated—Interlacements Lacey in Scottish Lichen. This yarn comes in a hank of 930 yards, which is more than enough to make this shawl!

Another reason I’m excited for this project is that it’s my first shawl! Yes, I’ve been crocheting for several years, but for some reason, shawls really haven’t made it on my to-do list. Crazy, right? Anyway, I’m really hoping this shawl will turn out well.

If you’re interested in taking this shawl journey with me, here are the project details.

DESIGNER Lisa Naskrent

FINISHED SIZE About 60″ wide and 24″ long at center back.

YARN The Fibre Co. Road to China Lace (distributed by Kelbourne Woolens) (65% baby alpaca, 15% silk, 10% camel, 10% cashmere; 656 yd [600 m]/3½ oz [100 g]; ): light amethyst, 1 hank.

HOOK Size G/6 (4.25 mm). Adjust hook size if necessary to obtain correct gauge.

NOTIONS Yarn needle; 1 st marker (m).

GAUGE Rows 1–8 = 2½” long and 7″ wide, unblocked.

Are you a shawl maker? If so, what was your first shawl? Do you have any tips for a first-time shawl crocheter? Please let me know in the comments!

Wish me luck!

Susanna

Get the Full Issue or the Pattern!