Molly’s Mukluks

September 28, 2010 | 1 Comment

Molly’s Muluks are super-stylish with full-fashion cables and a boolike structure. Best of all, they stay on. These booties will keep any baby chic and warm. Best of all, these boots only need one skein of yarn.

Designer Toni Rexroat
Finished Size: 3½ (4, 4½, 5)” long to fit newborn (3–6 months, 6–12 months, 18 months–2 years). Booties shown in size 3–6 months.
Yarn: Knit Picks Simply Cotton Worsted (100% cotton; 164 yd [150 m]/3½ oz [100 g]): #C707 golden heather, 1 skein.
Hook: Size E/4 (3.5 mm). Adjust hook size if necessary to obtain correct gauge.
Notions: Four 5/8″ buttons. Gauge 8 sts and 4 rows = 2″ in dc.

  1. connie s at 1:01 am February 12, 2017

    The muckluks picture was in the Crochet magazine that I purchased. How do I download the pattern. Thanks

