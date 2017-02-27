Beginning Crochet with Mollie Makes

Refresh your home with contemporary crochet projects from Mollie Makes Crochet! The team behind popular magazine Mollie Makes has put together a splendid array of retro and thrifty projects that are perfect for sprucing up a house or workspace. Those that are beginning crochet will find just the right inspiration to finally embrace this cozy craft, while seasoned crocheters will work through these projects in no time. Get ready to hook into these fresh patterns, no matter your skill level!

Spruce Up for Spring

Warmer weather invites everybody to open windows, clean out closets, and update home décor. Brighten your kitchen with boldly colored retro-style placemats that reinforce basics such as single crochet and double crochet worked into chain spaces. Then make coordinating pot holders from familiar shapes like mandalas. If you’re willing to tackle the popcorn stitch and work button loops, you’ll simultaneously expand your crochet vocabulary and add visual pizzazz to your kitchen.

Shake Up Your Stitch Vocabulary

Geared toward those at the beginning crochet level, but also toward intermediate crocheters, Mollie Makes Crochet ensures that there is always something new and fun to learn. The spike stitch used to make an iPad cozy distinctive is the perfect example. This multi-level stitch elongates a basic double crochet stitch so that its colors stretch across several rows. Consider beefing up your granny squares with clusters and colorwork: a cheerful cushion of sunburst motifs features small squares on one side and one large square on the other.



If you get lost during your crochet adventures, consult the back of the book for easy-to-follow technique instructions and a stitch glossary. For those crafters that find themselves at the jumping off point, this book will lay the foundation on which your new crochet skills will be built. Find Mollie Makes Crochet on sale now—just in time for a springtime home makeover!

Embracing projects like these just in time to turn the page toward spring’s vibrant hues will have you loving crochet and using it to brighten your life. Mollie is here to keep your creative side active – all you need to do is hook on!

—Lisa

Tools for a Crochet Beginner