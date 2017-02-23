Crochet Mandalas and More in Love of Crochet Spring 2017

Is it possible for a crochet design to be relaxing and stimulating at the same time? I wouldn’t have believed it until I made my first crochet mandala.

There’s something soothing and Zen-like about crocheting a round motif, with its repetitive stitches and symmetrical design. But add vibrant colors and varying techniques to the mix and this meditative project becomes invigorating! You’ll crave one more round as the pattern builds in exciting layers. It’s magical the way one simple project stimulates a range of emotions.

To that end, I invite you to relax and recharge with a variety of mandala inspirations in this issue of Love of Crochet. There are patterns for wearable mandalas such as the Labyrinths Cardigan and Chakra Shawl, and projects for the home such as the Daisy Chain and Desert Rose Mandalas and Mehndi Coaster. If you’re craving more mandalas, select a hot new mandala book from our bookshelf. And if you’re wondering what in the world to do with crocheted mandalas, check out our Top 10 list (also in this fabulous issue).

Crocheting round motifs like mandalas is easier—or faster at the very least—if you know how to read a chart. If you’re unsure about how to read crochet charts, turn to the tutorial in this issue to get started.

This issue isn’t devoted only to mandalas. There are two additional stories to keep your hooks busy with projects you can make for yourself or gift to others. Spring Blush has three gorgeous sweaters that are both long sleeve and sleeveless, perfect for the fickle temperatures of the season. Child’s Play has a fun collection of pint-sized toys and a beautiful throw that kids can play with and cuddle up in.

Before I close, I’d like to take a moment to introduce myself. I’m Dana, the new associate editor for Love of Crochet. I’ve had the privilege of working for the two previous editors, Jennifer Burt and Marcy Smith, first as a crochet designer, then on staff as assistant editor. I’ll be working closely with Lisa Shroyer, the yarn content strategist at Interweave, to bring you more of the fun crochet content you love and fresh new designs you won’t be able to resist.

Speaking of irresistible, have you tried crochet color pooling? This technique for making an argyle print with variegated yarn is addictive. Check out the tutorial and pattern for a super simple scarf. You’re going to love it!

Dana

Discover Your Zen with Crochet Mandalas