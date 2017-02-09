Love of Crochet Winter: 5 Top Faves

Although it’s time for the Spring 2017 issue of Love of Crochet, we thought you might like to hear about the best of the Winter 2016 issue (because here in Colorado, winter still surrounds us). The Love of Crochet Winter 2016 issue was packed full of a wide variety of projects. These included sweaters, shawls, scarves, and more. But we like to see what you think, and of course some of those many designs stood out as favorites on Ravelry. Favorite crochet patterns from this issue range from shawls, to a poncho, to a cowl, to a pullover. Let’s dig a little deeper into the charm of these projects.

Snowflake Shawl by Natasha Robarge: This join-as-you-go beauty hit the top of the list. Worked in hexagonal motifs using Manos del Uruguay Serena, this shawl can brighten up your winter wardrobe. As with most shawls, it can be styled multiple ways—stitch it up and show us how you style it!

Blomma Cowl by Anastasia Popova: Crochet hook, meet Fair Isle! If you’ve never tried the Fair Isle technique before, try this cowl as your first project for. Stitched in Valley Yarns Northhampton, this cowl is the perfect accessory to keep your neck warm during your outdoor winter activities.

Basketweave Shawl by Melissa Leapman: If you need a stunning wrap to add color to the winter grays, look no further. Berroco Vintage Colors in a four-row basketweave creates a colorful masterpiece that will turn heads.

Aurora Pullover by Anastasia Popova: Linked double crochets and a mix of variegated and solid yarns played nicely together to produce this winter wonder. Using a mix of Cascade Yarns Heritage Solids and Cascade Yarns Heritage Paints, this top-down creation can be worked in any of five sizes.You’ll want to wear it every day, because it’s so pretty.

Curlicue Poncho by Suzann Thompson: It’s a perfect poncho—mainly neutral throughout with simple pops of color. Made in Brown Sheep Company Lamb’s Pride Worsted, this poncho is great for accessorizing any outfit.

Which one was your favorite? If you haven’t had a chance, check out all the projects on Ravelry, and if you haven’t had time to work up any of these projects, don’t worry. The projects from Love of Crochet Winter 2016 will still be available individually and as part of the digital magazine after the issue leaves newsstands.

Crochet away!

—Susanna

Your Favorite Crochet Patterns