Many of us accidentally felted our crochet projects, but felting crochet is a great technique to create sturdy bags and warm garments and accessories. Crochet felting is also a great crochet technique for beginning crocheters, as the crochet-felting process disguises uneven stitches.

In this free eBook, How to Felt Crochet: Felting Instructions Plus 4 Free Felted Crochet Patterns, you will learn how to felt crochet and find quick and easy patterns for beautifully crocheted and felted projects. Create stunning items for yourself or to use as gifts.

In her in-depth article, "All About Felted Crochet", Amy Swensen discusses the history of felting and the difference between felting and fulling. She also details the felting process from crocheting for felting and how to felt to blocking and drying your felted piece. You will discover what causes fibers to felt, how to choose the best yarn for felting, and learn how to choose the best gauge and pre-felting size to achieve the optimal felted fabric.

Although feltmaking is one of the oldest fiber arts, it wasn’t until recently that crocheters began experimenting with felting their work. The process of felting or fulling (the technically correct term when using woven, knit, or crocheted fabric) agitates fiber to bind them together, creating a strong, sturdy, and water-resistant fabric. If are ready to explore crochet felting, then this is the perfect place to start! Begin by learning how to create crocheted items for use in felting, from the correct yarn, to selecting the proper hook size. Next, you’ll get detailed felting instructions for how to felt crochet, including felting by hand and washing machine felting. This is followed by a quick run-down of blocking and drying. The last sections of the article cover the science behind feltmaking, shrinkage specifics, swatching, and next steps. After you’ve absorbed these helpful felting instructions, you will be armed and ready to start your first felted crochet project. Learn the science and art behind felted crochet when you claim your free eBook on how to felt wool-based crochet.

If you’ve always wondered how to felt crochet items or are looking for some projects to get you started feltmaking, then this collection on felting crochet is for you. Try your hand at felting crochet with one of our four projects or use them as a starting point for your own felted crochet creations. Get all the instructions you need to get started feltmaking plus four free projects when you download your entire how to felt crochet eBook!

Felting Crochet Projects You’ll Make:

The Beaded Ring Felted Bag by Jill Wright is the perfect travel bag. Inspired by her mother’s love of beading and the long distance that separates them, Jill designed this perfect little travel bag. The triangle ends and trapezoidal sizes are shaped in the round as you go, and a little bead-crochet ring adds the perfect finishing touch. Create a fancy felted bag for yourself or a loved one and inspire your crochet when you download your free patterns and felting instructions. The triangle ends and trapezoid sides are shaped in the round as you go and cleverly trimmed with piping cord before felting. This beautifully felted bag is then embellished with a simple bead crochet ring for a touch of sparkle.

Perfect for any occasion, the Ribbon Weave Purse by Rachel Roberts is also a great quick gift. A fun ribbon is woven between quadruple treble crochet stitches just below this felted purse's handles, making this clutch perfect for work, play, or celebration. For work, play, or celebration, this felted purse pattern will take you through every occasion. Crocheted using quadruple treble crochet and half double crochet, this bag works up in a flash, and is the perfect beginner felted crochet pattern to start out with. Once the bag is felted and dried, you can add a personal touch with just the right ribbon.

The Felted Chevron Tote by Leslie Ann Bestor is the perfect bag for a quick trip to the market or an afternoon with the girls. Variegated wool yarn adds visual interest to the easy chevron felted crochet pattern. When you are in search for color and pattern, this felted bag is just right! The chevron pattern is an easy one row repeat with a simple bottom worked in, perfect for anyone looking for an easy project. The best part about starting with felted bags is that you can experiment with how much shrinkage occurs with each yarn and stitch, without worrying about whether the end product will fit. This quick felted bag would also make an excellent gift!

The Felted Hooded Vest by Jennifer L. Appleby is a stylishly warm top you can felt on purpose. This felted vest is the perfect project to teach you how to felt wool garments. The front is worked in stripes of V stitches—and you will love the jaunty hood.This sporty hooded vest is perfect for fall and times of seasonal change. The open V-stitch pattern creates fun, wavy stripes and uses less yarn, time, and effort than you might expect. The felted vest is toasty warm, stylish, and great for wear indoors or out. Work the pattern up in neutrals or your favorite colors to create and incredibly functional felted vest.

What most of us call “felting” is technically “fulling.” True felt is created when unstitched wool fibers are layered and subjected to heat, friction, and moisture, such as with needlefelting. When a woven, knit, or crocheted fabric is subjected to the same conditions, the process is called fulling. Today, felting is the common term for both techniques and because the terms are often used interchangeably, we refer to the process as felting. Feltmaking only seems like a complicated process, and with the help of this collection of tips for how to felt and four free patterns, you’ll be felting like a pro in no time. Grab your hooks and wool yarn and get started felting crochet today!

Learn to create a new fabric with the felting crochet instructions and felted crochet patterns in How to Felt Crochet: Felting Instructions Plus 4 Free Felted Crochet Patterns.

