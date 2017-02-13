Get Your Hook Ready for Love of Crochet Winter

Interweave has just released the patterns from Love of Crochet Winter 2016 for individual purchase. Which is your favorite? I love to ask that question because everyone has a different answer.

Some people select a pattern because of color, while others are drawn to texture. I asked three crocheters in our customer service department which designs they liked the most and why (yes, the people who answer your emails are real life crocheters). The projects on their To-Crochet lists vary, but each of the below choices are sublime, if I do say so myself!

—Dana Bincer

Associate Editor, Love of Crochet

Polaris Pillow by Maria O’Keefe

My favorite pattern would have to the Polaris Pillow. It is a great combination of colors, patterns, and textures. The motif’s portability means that you can crochet on the go. The motifs are simple enough that it can be a great project for learning crochet and the design makes it perfect for a crochet swap or group project.

—Michelle

Glacier Scarf by Dora Ohrenstein

I am a newbie in the world of Tunisian Crochet, and so I loved the Glacier Scarf Pattern. It’s a great beginning project for someone new to Tunisian crochet and it’s a beautiful scarf.

—Dana

All the Patterns in the New Nordic Story

I like the Nordic section because the projects have interesting blocks of color. I find the repetition of patterns interesting, and I love the color red! I’m particularly looking forward to crocheting the Blomma Cowl by Anastasia Popova and the Tulip Gauntlets by April Garwood!

—Suzanna

Snowflake Shawl by Natasha Robarge

I couldn’t resist taking a peek to see what you readers favored most. According to Ravelry, the Snowflake Shawl is everyone’s favorite. Perhaps it’s the black and white color, or maybe the lacy design. No matter the reason, it’s certainly a beautiful project.

Choose from Love of Crochet’s Best