Swatch Me Saturday: Gauge Swatch to Scarf

The gauge swatch is a wonderful thing. It’s mainly used to make sure you’re working with a yarn and hook that will produce a correctly sized finished project. In previous installments of this series, I’ve used gauge swatches to do something; this week, I’ll be shifting my focus to the direction of expansion in swatches. I’ll expand a gauge swatch horizontally to create a scarf that is worked from side to side.

To demonstrate, I’m using lace pattern #3 from the Mixlace Poncho by Denise Lavoie (Interweave Crochet Fall 2016); I’ll make my changes with the help of the multiple for this particular stitch pattern.

How will I do this? Math!

In the case of lace pattern #3, I’ll calculate the multiple of 11 stitches + 7.

I’ll use the first number (11) do the math for your foundation chain.

I used 11 x 18 to give me 198 chains, then added 7 for a total of 205.

If you’d like a longer scarf, multiply 11 chains as many times as desired before adding the last 7 chains.

If you want your scarf to be the same height as mine, work through all rows of the stitch pattern one time. If you’d like to make it taller, repeat Rows 1–6 as many times as necessary to reach the desired scarf height, then finish with Row 7.



Lace patt #3 (multiple of 11 sts + 7)

Large fan (lg fan): ([Tr, ch 2] 4 times, tr) in indicated st or sp.

Small fan (sm fan): ([Tr, ch 2] 2 times, tr) in indicated st or sp.

Ch 29 for swatch.

Set-up row: Hdc in 2nd ch from hook and in each ch across, turn—28 hdc.

Row 1: Ch 1, sc in first hdc, *ch 1, sk next 4 hdc**, lg fan (see above) in next hdc, ch 1, sk next 4 hdc, sc in next 2 hdc; rep from * across, ending last rep at **, sm fan (see above) in last st, turn—2 lg fans, 1 sm fan, 5 sc.

Row 2: Ch 1, sc in first tr, *ch 3, sk next ch-2 sp and next tr, dc in next ch-2 sp**, ch 4, dc in next ch-2 sp, ch 3, sk next tr and next ch-2 sp, sc in next tr; rep from * across, ending last rep at **, ch 1, tr in last sc, turn—3 sc, 2 ch-4 sps, 1 tr.

Row 3: Ch 6 (counts as tr and ch 2), (tr, ch 2, tr) in first tr (counts as sm fan), ch 1, *2 sc in next sc, ch 1, lg fan in next ch-4 sp, ch 1; rep from * across, sc in last sc, turn—2 lg fans, 1 sm fan.

Row 4: Ch 7 (counts as tr and ch 3), sk next 2 tr, *sc in next tr, ch 3, sk next ch-2 sp, dc in next ch-2 sp, ch 4, dc in next ch-2 sp, ch 3, sk next tr; rep from * across, sc in 4th ch of beg ch-6, turn—3 sc, 2 ch-4 sps, 1 tr.

Row 5: Ch 1, sc in first sc, ch 1, *lg fan in next ch-4 sp, ch 1, 2 sc in next sc, ch 1; rep from * across, sm fan in 4th ch of beg ch 7, turn—2 lg fans, 1 sm fan.

Row 6: Rep Row 2.

Row 7: Ch 2, hdc in first dc, *3 hdc in next ch-3 sp, hdc in next sc**, 3 hdc in next ch-3 sp, hdc in next dc, 2 hdc in next ch-4 sp, hdc in next dc; rep from * across, ending last rep at **, turn.



Another scarf is a wonderful thing—I hope you’ll enjoy making this one!

Happy Stitching!

—Susanna

