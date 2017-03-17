Follow Friday: Crochet Artists to Watch
Crochet designer and craft guru, Vickie Howell, is watching the creative evolution of a handful of artists that use crochet as their medium. Take a look at their aesthetic, and follow the links to ensure that you are watching the progress in their work, right along with Vickie!
Taylor Hart • Nothing But a Pigeon
Location: Austin, Texas
Her crochet scene: I love to create fun, whimsical crochet critters that bring smiles to people’s faces.
Why watch: Taylor’s whimsical take on taxidermy brings an animal friendliness and hipster coolness to the crochet craft.
Latest project: her brand-new book Crochet Taxidermy (Potter Craft)
Connect online: www.nothingbutapigeon.com
Pat Ahern • Crochet Artist
Location: Los Angeles
His crochet scene: I enjoy freeform crochet because it lends itself well to improvisation. I crochet scenes, portraits, and sculptures since many effects can be achieved, as with paint, by using different yarns; different stitches have the effect of a variety of brushstrokes. Yarn is the ultimate inspiration because of its endless selection.
Why watch: His crocheted art will blow your mind and change the way you think about crochet!
Latest project: I am the resident artist at Gather DTLA, a yarn shop in downtown Los Angeles, where I am finishing an installation of life-size portraits and hundreds of flowers.
Connect online: www.patahernart.com
Pip Lincolnes • Meet Me at Mike’s
Location: Australia
Her crochet scene: I love to use simple techniques and unexpected or cleverly placed color combinations to create cute, nostalgic projects.
Why watch: Her bright, vintage-kitsch crochet blog posts will make you swoon.
Latest project: A blanket for a friend’s baby. I’m using budgie- (budgerigar) inspired colors and calling it the Budgie Snuggler Blanket. I’m using harlequin stitch, which is my current favorite.
Connect online: www.meetmeatmikes.com
Annelies Baes • Vicarno Crochet Designs
Location: Belgium
Her crochet scene: My crochet scene is mostly garments and shawls. Shawls are versatile and fun to design, and they make wonderful accessories. I also love designing top-down seamless cardigans with great fit.
Why watch: Annelies is a prolific designer who often incorporates a bit of lace into her projects. Her designs are bright, fun, and easy to wear.
Latest project: I am working on a triangular shawl made with geometrical motifs in a lovely hand-dyed red sock yarn and a duneflower blanket with flowers. (Check out Annelies’s Speakeasy Shawl)
Connect online: eng.vicarno.com
All photos in this post courtesy of the crochet designers.